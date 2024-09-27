Meet actress who is in jail for over 12 years, is accused of 4 murders, chopped businessman's body into pieces with...

Simran Sood is accused of preying on rich people with her beauty, robbing them, and then getting them killed. Simran's list of crimes also includes the name of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and No One Killed Jessica actor Anuj Kumar Tikku's father, who was murdered.

Simran Sood who dreamt of becoming an actress has a life story that is not short of a crime thriller film in itself. It has big dreams, filmy glamour, deception, conspiracy, and many murders. Simran Sood, who caught people's attention with her presence at Bollywood's "Page 3" parties, lived a very luxurious life. Her pictures with Neil Nitin Mukesh, and KK Menon were proof of these parties.

This was not the only case. Simran Sood was also accused of murdering producer Karan Kakkar and Air India engineer Anup Das and his father.

The crimes of Simran Sood, who was involved in many murders, were revealed due to a coincidence and the presence of mind of a person, who witnessed the murder of a middle-aged man while passing through a car parking on an ordinary day.

Simran Sood's real name was Seema Surendranath Dusanj. She hails from Ludhiana and has a degree in Arts. Simran dreamt of becoming a heroine since childhood. When she told her family about this dream, everyone flatly refused, saying that girls from good families do not enter the film world. Due to a lack of support from her family, Simran Sood left her home in 1995 and reached Mumbai. Due to her beauty, it was not difficult for Simran to enter the world of modeling. She started getting good modeling work in Mumbai. She was a frequent visitor to the high-profile parties of the film industry, where she used to meet many people associated with the industry. She was also seen in many IPL parties.

On April 7, 2012, while passing through the parking area of ​​a high rise building in Oshiwara, a person noticed a window on the first floor. First, the curtain of the window broke and fell, after which he saw an old man being beaten up. He immediately asked the building guard for help and after gathering a crowd, everyone reached that flat.

On knocking on the door, two young boys came out. When they were asked about the old man, they said that there was no old man there, they had misunderstood. However, the blood on the feet of those boys who claimed to be paying guests was pointing toward something bad.

Seeing the suspicious circumstances, the crowd locked the flat from outside and informed the police. When the police arrived, both the men had jumped from the balcony and fled and the old man's body was in the bathroom. The name of the deceased was Arun Kumar Tikku (67), who was a businessman from Delhi. Before death, Arun was tortured and three knife wounds were made on his body.

During the investigation, the first suspicion fell on Anuj Tikku that he got his father killed. However, a new angle of investigation came up with Anuj's statement. He mentioned Simran Sood. Anuj told the police that he met Simran while looking for work in Mumbai.

In 2012, Simran introduced Anuj to Vijay Palande. Both of them told him that they needed a place to stay in Mumbai, for which Anuj gave them his Oshiwara flat to live in. With time, Simran and Vijay started occupying that flat. Both of them first kept a German woman in that flat, after which two friends Dhananjay Shinde and Manoj Gajkosh also started living there.

Anuj's father had an objection to this because Vijay could have got a good rent for that flat. When Anuj asked Vijay to vacate the flat, Vijay flatly refused. When the matter did not work out, Arun Tikku in anger went straight from Delhi to Mumbai to get the flat vacated, after which he was murdered in the same flat.

After Arun's statement, Mumbai police arrested Simran Sood, Vijay Palande, and his two associates. After the arrest, Vijay confessed that on the night of April 7, Anuj had come to vacate his flat, but he along with his two associates killed him.

Movie producer Karan Kakkar went missing on April 5, a few days before Arun Tikku's murder. His family had filed a missing person report. In the complaint, the family said that on April 5, 2012, Karan had called his brother Hanish and told him that he was going to invest money in a big film soon. After this, he never contacted the family. Along with Karan Kakkar, his Audi was also missing.

The police were not able to find a direction to investigate this case, but Vijay Palande and Simran, who were arrested for the murder of Arun Tikku, were also connected to this case. During interrogation, Vijay said that Karan Kakkar, who the police were looking for, had been killed a few days ago.

Simran first became close to Karan Kakkar and then introduced him to Vijay Palande. Simran told Karan that she needed a producer for a big film, in which she could involve Karan. On 5 April 2012, Simran called Karan to meet her in a rented flat. Both of them held Karan captive in the flat and did shopping worth lakhs from his credit card. Then on April 7, they murdered him by slitting his throat.

In his confession, Vijay Palande said that before slitting his throat, they asked Karan Kakkar whether he would like to take sleeping pills or if his throat should be slit while he is conscious. Karan took sleeping pills to get relief from the pain. When he did not fall asleep after taking 4 pills, the killers fed him 10 more pills and then took him to the bathroom and slit his throat. His body was kept under the shower in the bathroom till the blood drained out completely. Later, his body was cut into pieces and thrown at Kumbharli Ghat in Maharashtra.

After entering the world of modeling, Simran Sood met notorious criminal Vijay Palande in the late 90s. Vijay used to call himself a rich property dealer. When Vijay came to know that Simran has expensive hobbies and needs money, he offered Simran to work with him. The proposal was to trap rich people with her beauty and loot them.

Simran Sood had understood that it was difficult to fulfill her desires through modeling alone. Seeing Vijay's luxurious life, Simran Sood also joined hands with him. After meeting Vijay Palande around 1997, Simran Sood's life had become extremely luxurious. In 1997, she went to the USA for plastic surgery. To keep herself beautiful, Simran had several plastic surgeries done in Mumbai and Dubai.

The target of both of them were rich people who either wanted to invest in business or were ready to spend crores to try their luck in films. Vijay used to trap people with the help of Simran's beauty and her links in the film industry, extort money, and then kill them after the work was done.

Vijay introduced Simran to Air India engineer Anup Das, calling her his sister. Actually, at that time Vijay Palande was working as a waiter at Copper Chimney Restaurant, which Anup used to visit often. Through frequent meetings, both of them became good friends. After some time, Vijay introduced Anup to Simran Sood. As per the plan, Simran started getting closer to Anup. She used to visit Anup's house often, due to which his family members also started knowing her.

One day Simran told Anup that she had no place to live. For the sake of friendship, Anup gave her his Juhu apartment to live in. Simran and Vijay planned to extort money from Anup and grab his flat. Both of them lived in his flat for several months, but now they had to do something big.

In January 1998, Simran and Vijay took Anup with them for a business meeting in Mahabaleshwar. There was no news of him after that.

When Anup's father Swaraj Ranjan called Vijay in concern, he kept saying that Anup was with him and he could not return due to a work delay.

After 7 days, Vijay called Anup's father and told him to come to Mahabaleshwar if he wanted to meet Anup. Swaraj Ranjan went out to meet Anup, but he too did not return. When a police complaint was filed, it was revealed that Anup and his father Swaraj Ranjan were murdered.

Anup's body was found in Kumbharli Valley, while Swaraj Ranjan's body was found in Satara.

In 1998, Vijay Palande was sent to jail on charges of double murder, while a case was registered against Simran for illegally occupying Anup's property. In November 1998, Vijay Palande was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 2002, Vijay Palande came out on parole and escaped. Vijay Palande got fake documents made through which he fled to Bangkok. He went to Dubai and got plastic surgery done, which changed his appearance to a great extent.

Despite being named in the double murder case, Simran Sood remained active in modeling and acting. With the help of links, Simran Sood got work in the Bollywood film Anokha Anubhav released in 2003. In the film, she appeared in the lead role along with Mohan Joshi, Razak Khan, and Divya Dwivedi. This small-budget film could not do any wonders at the box office, but after this Simran established herself in the industry. If reports are to be believed, Simran had invested money in this film. Later, Simran was also seen in the 2002 film Smile Please.

Simran Sood was engrossed in her film world, but in the year 2006, Vijay Palande entered her life once again. Vijay had returned to India and wanted her company again. After the double murder, Simran once again joined hands with Vijay and committed the double murder of 2012.

Vijay Palande and Simran Sood have been in jail for the last 12 years on charges of four murders. Simran has filed bail petitions several times, however, she could never get bail.