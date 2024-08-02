Meet actress who fell in love with a Maharaja at 17, dated Ratan Tata, then got married but still lives alone, she is..

Many people find love in their lives, but only a few out of those have their love fulfilled and they stay with their partner for life. The actress we are talking about today has had the same luck in terms of love. She has lit up the silver screen with her presence for a long time. The more fame she earned, the more discussions there were about her personal life. But sadly, no love story of hers could become a reality. She still lives by herself at the age of 76. The actress and television show host we are talking about is none other than Simi Garewal.

Simi Garewel, who made her debut with 'Tarzan Goes to India' opposite Feroz Khan, had her first serious relationship at just 17. She was in love with Maharaja of Jamnagar, Shatrusalyasinhji who was also her neighbour in England. However, after three years of dating, the couple parted ways.

Simi Garewal then got into a relationship with Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi, but the couple broke up after he met Sharmila Tagore.

Many people are unaware that Simi Garewal was also in a romantic relationship with Ratan Tata. The actress still fondly remembers Ratan Tata as a perfectionist, who never believed to be money a substantial part of his life. "Ratan and I go back a long way. He’s perfect, he’s got a sense of humour, is modest, and is the perfect gentleman. Money was never his driving force. He’s not as relaxed in India as he is abroad," she said.

After so many high-profile relationships, Simi Garewal, at the age of 27, settled down and got married to Ravi Mohan, who was a member of the noble Chunnamal family from Delhi, in 1970. However, love soon faded and the couple got divorced in 1979.

Simi Garewal still shares a healthy bond with him but is single and lives life away from the limelight now. Few are aware that Simi Garewal and Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela, are first cousins. Simi's mother, Darshi, and Pamela's father, Mohinder Singh, were brother and sister. She is the aunt of Aditya Chopra, and Uday Chopra.

