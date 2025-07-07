Meet actress, whose father is IAS officer, studied at NIFT, husband is rapper, owns theatre company, became OTT star after...

Shweta Tripathi, who is married to the rapper Chaitnya Singh aka Slow Cheeta, became a sensation in the Indian OTT space after playing Golu aka Gajgamini Gupta in the crime thriller web series Mirzapur.

Born on July 6, 1985 in New Delhi to an IAS officer and a retired teacher, Shweta Tripathi celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday. The actress graduated with a degree in fashion communication from National Institute of Fashion Technology. Shweta wanted to become an actress from her childhood and her dream came true with her debut film Masaan, in which she starred opposite Vicky Kaushal in Masaan. The Neeraj Ghaywan-directed film, which won two awards at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, also marked the acting debut of Kaushal in a leading role. Since the, Tripathi has chosen to be a part of interesting films such as Gone Kesh, Cargo, Raat Akeli Hai, and Kanjoos Makhichoos among others.

Shweta owns a theatre production company AllMyTea Productions. Theatre has played an important part in her life and she met her husband, rapper Chaitnya Singh, popularly known as Slow Cheeta, on the stage itself. Talking about the same, Shweta told Hindustan Times, "An amazing thing that the stage has given me is my husband. We were the understudies for a play. Two actors weren’t available and both of us had to step in. On our way back from Delhi, we got chatting. In a week’s time, we began dating and now it has been almost nine years. In fact, the stage is so important to us that Cheeta proposed to me on a stage of Cuckoo Club." Cuckoo Club is a famous performing arts theatre in Mumbai.

The actress became a sensation in the Indian streaming space after playing Golu aka Gajgamini Gupta in the crime thriller web series Mirzapur. She has been playing one of the central characters in one of India's most popular series in the three seasons since 2018. Shweta has also played the leading roles in other web series such as Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Kaalkoot, Laakhon Mein Ek, Made in Heaven, and Escaype Live.

