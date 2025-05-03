Shruti Haasan further revealed how it was superstar Pawan Kalyan who then came to her rescue. "And they were like 'We don't want her.' Then Pawan Kalyan sir was like 'No, we get her.' And my whole career trajectory changed."

South superstar Kamal Haasan has been an integral part of the Indian film industry for over three decades. He was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD in 2024. Kamal Haasan is also still seen in films playing the lead hero, with his last hit film releasing in 2022 titled Vikram. For this acting, Kamal Haasan has also won the National Film Award not once but four times. However, even after having such a strong standing in the film industry, Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan did not have a desired start in the film industry, despite being a superstar's daughter. In her career so far, Shruti Haasan has only given 2-3 hit films.

There was a time when Shruti Haasan was labeled as 'unlucky' after two of her films flopped at the box office. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Shruti Haasan recalled the time when he was called 'unlucky'. "They had this whole myth in Telugu that I am unlucky because my first two films didn't work. But they didn't realize that the first two films had the same hero," she said.

Shruti Haasan further revealed how it was superstar Pawan Kalyan who then came to her rescue. "And they were like 'We don't want her.' Then Pawan Kalyan sir was like 'No, we get her.' And my whole career trajectory changed."

Shruti Haasan's Telugu debut opposite Siddharth, in 2011, in the film Anaganaga O Dheerudu, and her next film Oh My Friend, with Siddharth again, were both super flops at the box office. The box office performance of both these films led to Shruti Haasan being called 'unlucky' or 'jinxed'.

When her career was going down, Shruti Haasan got support from none other than Pawan Kalyan, who cast her in 2012 Harish Shankar's Telugu film Gabbar Singh. The film became a major commercial success and revived Shruti Haasan's career. For the unversed, Gabbar Singh was a remake of the 2010 Hindi film Dabangg with Salman Khan in the lead role.

Shruti Haasan won her first SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Telugu for Gabbar Singh and since then, has never looked back. Today, she is carving her own path in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films and is an important part of the film industry in India.

