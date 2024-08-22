Twitter
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is 'deliberately character assassinating' Sikhs, gurudwara committee seeks ban on film

Heroic mother rat fights off snake to save her baby in viral video, watch

This is world's most expensive thing and it is not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is worth...

Viral video: Mango momos? Delhi street vendor's bizarre dish sparks outrage online

Taapsee Pannu says 'nepo kids' in Bollywood stick together: 'We can take away from them...'

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Shraddha Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 15 crore per film and lives in a sea-facing house which is worth Rs 60 crore. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor's net worth is over Rs 120 crore.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 08:27 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...
These days Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Stree 2' is creating a stir at the box office. This film, which has earned more than 300 crores worldwide, is getting a lot of love from the audience. It has also helped Shraddha Kapoor achieve a personal milestone which has helped her to leave behind many Bollywood actresses including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in terms of Instagram followers. Now, Shraddha Kapoor is also giving a tough competition to Priyanka Chopra.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's daughter Shraddha Kapoor has made a strong identity for herself worldwide with her brilliant acting. On the one hand, while her recent film 'Stree 2' is earning a lot at the box office, on the other hand, her charm is also being seen on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor has a total of 91.4 million followers on Instagram. She only has Priyanka Chopra ahead of her, in terms of followers. Priyanka Chopra remains at number 1 with 91.8 million followers. After Shraddha and Priyanka, Alia Bhatt is next in line with 85.1 million followers on Instagram, Katrina Kaif has 80.4 million, Deepika Padukone has 79.8 million, and Anushka Sharma has a total of 68.5 million followers.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, she is followed by a total of 45.7 million people on Instagram, while Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey are followed by 25.3 million people. Overall, Shraddha Kapoor has become the second most followed Indian actress on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor has been continuously active in films for the last 14 years. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2010 with the film 'Teen Patti', but she got real recognition with the film 'Aashiqui 2' in the year 2013. This film created a stir at the box office with its release. 

After 'Aashiqui 2', Shraddha Kapoor got many good films, due to which she was successful in making a strong identity for herself worldwide. Films like 'Ek Villain', 'Haider', 'ABCD 2', 'Baaghi', and 'Stree' took her to new heights. Now, these days her film 'Stree 2' is showing its magic at the box office.

The actress reportedly charges Rs 15 crore per film and lives in a sea-facing house which is worth Rs 60 crore. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor's net worth is over Rs 120 crore.

Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' is creating history in terms of box office numbers for a horror-comedy film. It has left John Abraham's 'Veda' and Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' to struggle at the box office. 

Directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Niren Bhatt, and jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, 'Stree 2' is the fifth installment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe and a sequel to 'Stree' (2018). The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles.

