Meet actress, sister-in-law of superstar, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, quit acting at peak of career, became hairdresser, then...

Shilpa Shirodkar made her debut with Ramesh Sippy's film Bhrashtachar (1989), with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. Over the years, she appeared in several films, including Khuda Gawah (1992), Aankhen (1993), Pehchaan (1993), Gopi Kishan (1994), Bewafa Sanam (1995), and Mrityudand (1997).

Shilpa Shirodkar, 90s actress and model, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, belongs to a powerful film family. She is the sister of actress and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar, granddaughter of Meenakshi Shirodkar, and the sister-in-law of South superstar Mahesh Babu. Shilpa Shirodkar enjoyed immense popularity in the 90s, working in some of the biggest hit films; however, after the 2000 film Gaja Gamini, at the peak of her career, she quit acting to settle into family life.

Why did Shilpa Shirodkar quit acting?

After marrying United Kingdom-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000, Shilpa Shirodkar quit acting and moved with her husband, first to the Netherlands and later to New Zealand. She decided to quit acting after her marriage.

What did Shilpa Shirodkar do after marriage?

In a recent appearance on Gauahar Khan's podcast, MaaaNoranjan, Shilpa Shirodkar shared, "To keep myself busy, I did a hairdressing course in New Zealand. It was something close to my acting career, with makeup and all that. After the course, I worked in a salon for two months."

Shilpa Shirodkar then took up a job as a credit controller at Dun & Bradstreet. Soon after, she welcomed her daughter Anushka.

What is Shilpa Shirodkar doing now?

After a hiatus of 13 years, Shilpa Shirodkar moved to Mumbai and made a comeback with Zee TV's new show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. She was last seen as a contestant in Salman Khan's hit reality show, Bigg Boss 18.

