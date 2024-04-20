Meet actress who became overnight star, got cheated in love, was called 'home breaker' after marriage, her husband is..

Many actresses in Bollywood have been in a lot of controversies due to their marriage or relationships. They often become the target of trolls for either their choice of partner or for the circumstances around their marriage and dating life. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who has been a target of trolls for her personal life and her career.

We are talking about none other than Shilpa Shetty Kundra who married businessman Raj Kundra in the year 2009. They have two children - a son born in May 2012 and a daughter born in February 2020 via surrogacy.

After marrying Raj Kundra in 2009, Shilpa Shetty was tagged as a home wrecker after Raj Kundra's ex-wife Kavita accused her of breaking up her marriage and her house. In an interview with Daily Mail, addressing these allegations, Shilpa Shetty was quoted as saying, "It actually made me feel physically ill. To be called a marriage-breaker was the worst thing possible. It brought such shame on to my parents, and I felt so bad for their sake."

She further said, "To be honest, I think I was in love with Raj from day one but I was in denial. I made it clear to him that our relationship could go no further than friendship until he actually had his divorce."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been the subject of many trolls over the years with people criticising their relationship, parenting, and how they lead their lives. However, the couple is still going strong even after 15 years of marriage and are happily married.

As for Shilpa Shetty, the superstar actress of Bollywood has been active in the industry for the past 31 years. She made her acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 'Baazigar' (1993) and became an overnight star.

Shilpa Shetty, so far, has worked in many super-hit films and is considered one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood.

Shilpa Shetty is often seen judging reality shows on television. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's series 'Indian Police Force', joining as the first female cop in his Cop universe.

Shilpa Shetty was also reported to be dating Akshay Kumar but the couple broke up in 2000 whilst filming 'Dhadkan'. There were a lot of controversies regarding their relationship after Shilpa Shetty opened up about the betrayal and heartbreak she faced in a media interview in 2000.

