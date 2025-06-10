Indian (2001) was the one that made Shilpa Shetty a household name. Indian, starring Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Danny Denzongpa, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi, and Rahul Dev, was the second biggest blockbuster of Sunny Deol after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Shilpa Shetty started her career more than 30 years ago, and her first film was a superhit. Despite her debut film, Baazigar (1993), becoming a superhit, Shilpa Shetty continued to face failures, despite working with superstars like Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. For 7 years after Baazigar's release, Shilpa Shetty only enjoyed intermittent success in the rest of the decade.

Shilpa Shetty's film Baazigar was released with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The film was released in 1993 and was successful in collecting more than Rs 7 crores at the box office. After Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty's film Aag was released, but it proved to be a flop. Shilpa Shetty then appeared in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Hathkadi, Gambler, Chhote Sarkar, Aakrosh, and Lal Badshah but the actress could not give any hits during this time.

The release of Dhadkan (2000) marked a turning point in Shilpa Shetty's career, but more than that, her film Indian (2001) was the one that made Shilpa Shetty a household name. Indian, starring Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Danny Denzongpa, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi, and Rahul Dev, was the second biggest blockbuster of Sunny Deol after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, Indian earned a whopping Rs 42.6 crore at the box office, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001.

Shilpa Shetty recently made her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's 2024 series Indian Police Force, joining as the first female cop in his Cop universe. Shilpa Shetty is all set to next return to Kannada films after 18 years, with KD - The Devil.

