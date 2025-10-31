FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet actress, whose first salary was Rs 30 for selling coffee at petrol pump, is now worth Rs 200 crore, has won five National Awards, is second wife of...

Shabana Azmi, who is considered among India's finest actors, has won the most National Film Awards as an actor - Five. She tied the knot with the legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar in 1984.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 12:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Born on 18 September 1950 in Hyderabad to poet and songwriter Kaifi Azmi and veteran stage actor Shaukat Azmi, Shabana Azmi is among India's most acclaimed actors, known for her powerful performances in parallel cinema and mainstream films. In a career spanning across five decades, Azmi has worked in over 150 films and has portrayed some of the most unconventional female characters on screen. She is also a leading voice for women’s rights and social justice.

Shabana Azmi is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). In her early struggling days, she once sold coffee at a petrol pump as part of a charity drive organised by her acting institute, for which she received Rs 30 as her first salary. The experience gave her a glimpse into ordinary life and deepened her empathy, something that later shaped her acting and activism.

The 75-year-old actress made her acting debut in Shyam Benegal's Ankur in 1974. She won her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her first film. From 1982 to 1984, she scored a hattrick at the National Awards by winning the Best Actress for three consecutive years for Arth, Khandhar, and Paar. In 1999, Shabana won her fifth Best Actress National Award for Godmother. No other actor - either male or female - has won more National Awards than Azmi.

In 1984, Shabana tied the knot with the veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was previously married to actress-scriptwriter Honey Irani. Javed and Honey share two children - actor-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Azmi and Akhtar decided to have no children of their own. Their combined net worth, as per several media reports, is estimated to be around Rs 200 crore.

