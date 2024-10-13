Meet the actress who was severely hit by a car on set, broke her bones. She rejected films with Salman Khan.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, many Bollywood actors have suffered major injuries during the shoot of their films. One such actress was hit by a car on set and broke her bones. The actress we are talking about has rejected several films with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, however, is still one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. She is the Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai.

During the shoot of her film Khakee, Aishwarya Rai suffered an accident on the sets when a car driven by a stuntman got out of control, hit her, took her down a crevice, and slammed her into a cactus plant. She broke a bone in one foot and suffered severe cuts, and she was rushed to a hospital. The incident rekindled the discussion about poor safety standards on Bollywood film sets.

The accident happened in 2003, and in 2004, the actress ran the Olympic Torch Relay in June 2004 at a cultural function after the final leg of the Olympic Torch Relay of the Delhi chapter at the National Stadium in New Delhi.

The actress was in a relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after their on-screen chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam impressed the audience. Their relationship went on for years, however, ended up in a controversial break-up. After their breakup, Aishwarya Rai rejected several movies with him and refused to work with him. Their relationship is still a hot topic of discussion.

Aishwarya Rai was in a relationship with Vivek Oberoi after Salman Khan, but even that relationship didn’t work out and Aishwarya eventually got married to Abhishek Bachchan. The couple have a daughter together, Aaradhya Bachchan.

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a whopping net worth of over Rs 800 crore making her one of the richest actresses in India. She recently won the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2024 for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan II. She now lives a luxurious life and reportedly charges Rs 10 crore per film.\

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.