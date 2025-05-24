Former Miss India-turned-actress Sangeeta Bijlani was set to get married to Salman Khan in 1994, but called off their wedding after she caught him cheating on her with another actress Somy Ali. In 1996, Sangeeta married Mohammad Azharuddin, but the couple divorced in 2010.

From Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, several prominent actresses from the Hindi film industry have married the legends of Indian men's cricket team over the years. Among them is actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who tied the knot with former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996, though their relationship came to an end after 14 years. But, before even meeting Azharuddin, Sangeeta was about to get married to the superstar Salman Khan, but called off their wedding after she caught him cheating on her with Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali.

Born in 1960 in Mumbai, Sangeeta began her modeling career at the age of 16. She was crowned Miss India in 1980 and represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant held in South Korea in the same year. Although she won the award for Best National Costume, she did not make it to the top 12 finalists. In 1988, Sangeeta made her Bollywood debut with Qatil opposite Aditya Pancholi, and starred in two successful multi-starrers named Tridev and Hathyar in 1989. She acted in multiple films such as Paap Ki Kamaee, Gunahon Ka Devta, Haatim Tai, Khoon Ka Karz, and Gunehgar Kaun in the early 1990s but none of them were commercially successful.

Before entering the film industry, the actress met Salman Khan on the sets of a TV commercial in 1986, and the two began dating shortly after. Their relationship lasted eight years, and they were set to get married on May 27, 1994, with wedding cards already printed. However, just a month before the wedding, Sangeeta found out that Salman was cheating on her with Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali, who was active in Hindi cinema at the time. As a result, she called off their wedding. Now, she remains cordial with Salman and even attends the events and parties hosted by the Sultan actor.

After cancelling her wedding with Salman, Bijlani began dating former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. At that time, Azharuddin was married to Naureen Azharuddin, with whom he had two sons. In 1996, he divorced Naureen and tied the knot with Sangeeta, who quit acting after their marriage. However, the two officially divorced each other in 2010 after 14 years, reportedly due to Azharuddin’s alleged relationship with Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta. Sangeeta and Azharuddin did not have any children together.

