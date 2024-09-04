Meet actress who got into trouble after shooting for men's undergarment, worked with Salman Khan, quit acting due to..

Sana Khan was last seen in 'Special OPS' which was released in 2020. The actress then announced via an Instagram post that she was quitting the industry and would “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator”.

Over the past few years, many Bollywood and TV actresses quit their acting careers to lead a more religious life. Today, we will be talking about Sana Khan, who worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films but retired in 2020. She then married a maulvi and has since dedicated her life to Allah.

Sana Khan was born in the Dharavi area of ​​Mumbai and before quitting the film industry, was one of the controversy's favourite children. Sana Khan started her acting career in Bollywood with the low-budget film 'Yehi Hai High Society' in the year 2005. After this, she made her Tamil debut with 'E' in the year 2006. She has also acted in over 50 advertisements.

One of these advertisements proved to be one of the biggest controversies of Sana Khan's career. In March 2007, Sana Khan appeared in an ad for the men's underwear brand Amul Macho. It showed the actress provocatively scrubbing and washing some underwear. The advertisement was banned by the Indian government on the grounds of sexual profanity.

After the controversy erupted, Sana Khan was quoted as saying, "Forget about the ban and people taking out morchas (protests) against me and burning my posters in Bombay. At the end of it people from the creative field have loved it."

Sana Khan's decision to quit the industry came at a time when she was going through a public breakup from choreographer Melvin Louis.

In October 2020, Sana Khan decided to quit the film and TV industry and said, “In 2019 I still remember, during Ramadan, I used to see a grave in my dreams. I would see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in the grave. I didn't see the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is. That got me a little anxiety. I still remember the changes that were happening. I would listen to all the motivational Islamic speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful."

In November 2020, Sana Khan married a Muslim cleric named Mufti Anas Sayed. The couple welcomed their son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, in July 2023.

Sana Khan is a businesswoman and is the founder of two business ventures, Face Spa by Sana Khan and Haya By Sana Khan. She also owns the Hayat Welfare Foundation with her husband. Sana Khan's estimated net worth is Rs 20 crores.

