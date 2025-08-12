Meet actress who quit films 13 years ago; now ready for a big comeback

The 46-year-old actress, who has been active on social media for the past five years, revealed that she began exploring the platform more during the COVID pandemic.

Sameera Reddy, who was last seen in the 2012 film Tezz, is all set to return to the big screen after 13 years with the horror movie Chimni. She revealed that the spark for her comeback came from an unexpected source, her son’s reaction after watching her 2008 film Race.

The De Dana Dan actress recalled, “A year ago, when my son watched Race, he asked me, 'Wow, you don’t look like that anymore. Mum, why don't you act?' I said, ‘Because I've been busy taking care of you and your sister.' He pushed me to reconsider my decision of staying away from showbiz."

She also admitted feeling nervous on the set of Chimni. While many around her remarked, “Aap toh veteran ho,” she would laugh it off, replying, “Kya veteran?” explaining that she felt like she was starting all over again.

Sameera shared that once the cameras rolled, her instincts took over. "But the moment I heard ‘action’, the actor who had been sleeping (inside me) for a long time woke up and I performed according to the director’s vision," she said.

The 46-year-old actress, who has been active on social media for the past five years, revealed that she began exploring the platform more during the COVID pandemic. She uses it to speak openly about everyday struggles women face — from handling kids and dealing with in-laws to aging and weight issues, topics that celebrities often avoid but she aims to normalise.

"I am happy when women followers connect with a big smile, understanding that no one is beyond issues," she added.