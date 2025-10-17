Meet actress, who worked with Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, starred in Rs 2000 crore blockbuster, will make comeback with...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here

Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy

Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'

Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition

'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement on India's defence exports, says, 'reached record Rs 250000000000...'

Reliance Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali as RIL profit jumps 10% YoY to Rs...

Who’s buying RCB? Top names including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawalla line up as franchise enters active sales talks

‘Too much or fair pay?’: Russian woman in Bengaluru divides internet over maid’s salary

Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'

Arjun shares if Dhanashree used her divorce with Yuzvendra in Rise And Fall

Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition

Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'

'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub

Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet actress, who worked with Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, starred in Rs 2000 crore blockbuster, will make comeback with...

Sakshi Tanwar, who played Aamir Khan's wife in the 2016 blockbuster Dangal, will join Smriti Irani for the Diwali special episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Sakshi headlined Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii for 8 years from 2000 to 2008.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 06:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet actress, who worked with Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, starred in Rs 2000 crore blockbuster, will make comeback with...
Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Smriti Irani made her grand acting comeback as Tulsi Virai in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot series earlier this year. The original show aired from July 3, 2000 to November 6, 2008. Another iconic TV show ran along with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi -  Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, which was headlined by Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati Agarwal. 

Though there are no reports of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii making its comeback, Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati is set to return in the Diwali special episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. These special episodes will be telecast on Star Plus and streamed on JioHotstar from October 18-20 at 10:30 pm.

Sharing photo with Sakshi from their reunion, Smriti took to her Instagram and wrote, "Grace, grit and gorgeousness—there are many adjectives that I can ascribe to Sakshi but what I can’t describe is how it felt to embrace the memory and reality of her after 2.5 decades of camaraderie. We didn’t know the ruckus Tulsi and Parvati created for we were not chasing history, we happen to make it while chasing excellence."

Praising Sakshi as an individual, the BJP leader further added, "To say she is a loving mother, a doting daughter, an authentic human being — is to reduce her to just complimentary phrases , to bind her to mere words...so what do you say to her for this is one person that can make even silences speak . You are loved Sakshi and I hope you know you are home, hope and all heart."

Apart from her successful TV career, Sakshi Tanwar also tried her luck at acting. Her most successful film was the 2016 sports drama Dangal, in which she played Aamir Khan's wife. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with its worldwide gross collection of Rs 2200 crore. Sakshi's other most famous release was Aksay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, that bombed at the box office in 2022.

READ | Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office in...
Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office i
India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands range to over 200 km; how powerful is it?
India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands ra
YouTuber MrBeast meets Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; teases fans with possible collaboration
YouTuber MrBeast meets Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan
US official issues BIG statement on trade relations with China: 'President Trump is...'
US' BIG statement on trade ties with China: 'President Trump is...'
Solana Price Prediction 2026: SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Take Profit Levels and Potential Bull Run Peaks Revealed
2026 Crypto Outlook: SOL & LILPEPE Bull Run Targets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE