Meet actress, who worked with Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, starred in Rs 2000 crore blockbuster, will make comeback with...

Sakshi Tanwar, who played Aamir Khan's wife in the 2016 blockbuster Dangal, will join Smriti Irani for the Diwali special episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Sakshi headlined Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii for 8 years from 2000 to 2008.

Smriti Irani made her grand acting comeback as Tulsi Virai in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot series earlier this year. The original show aired from July 3, 2000 to November 6, 2008. Another iconic TV show ran along with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi - Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, which was headlined by Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati Agarwal.

Though there are no reports of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii making its comeback, Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati is set to return in the Diwali special episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. These special episodes will be telecast on Star Plus and streamed on JioHotstar from October 18-20 at 10:30 pm.

Sharing photo with Sakshi from their reunion, Smriti took to her Instagram and wrote, "Grace, grit and gorgeousness—there are many adjectives that I can ascribe to Sakshi but what I can’t describe is how it felt to embrace the memory and reality of her after 2.5 decades of camaraderie. We didn’t know the ruckus Tulsi and Parvati created for we were not chasing history, we happen to make it while chasing excellence."

Praising Sakshi as an individual, the BJP leader further added, "To say she is a loving mother, a doting daughter, an authentic human being — is to reduce her to just complimentary phrases , to bind her to mere words...so what do you say to her for this is one person that can make even silences speak . You are loved Sakshi and I hope you know you are home, hope and all heart."

Apart from her successful TV career, Sakshi Tanwar also tried her luck at acting. Her most successful film was the 2016 sports drama Dangal, in which she played Aamir Khan's wife. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with its worldwide gross collection of Rs 2200 crore. Sakshi's other most famous release was Aksay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, that bombed at the box office in 2022.

