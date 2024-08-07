Meet actress who wanted to be IAS officer, one call changed her luck, gave highest grossing film in Bollywood, she is..

Television queen Sakshi Tanwar is the biggest example of where fate could take a person if it works in their favour. The actress's father wanted her to become an IAS officer, but fate had something else in store for her, and she became an actress. Let us tell you how a phone call changed her fate.

Sakshi Tanwar graduated from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. After this, she was preparing to move forward with the dream of becoming an IAS officer. This dream was not hers but her father, Rajendra Singh Tanwar's, a retired CBI officer.

Sakshi Tanwar has also briefly worked as a sales trainee at a five-star hotel but fate had acting in store for her.

When Sakshi Tanwar was preparing to become an IAS officer along with studying at DU, her friend called her and told her about the music program 'Albela Sur Mela' coming on Doordarshan. After this, she got a chance to host this show. This changed the direction of Sakshi Tanwar's life forever.

Sakshi Tanwar got her breakthrough in 2000 when she starred in Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' as Parvati Agarwal. After this, between 2011 and 2014, Sakshi Tanwar again won people's hearts by playing the role of Priya Kapoor, opposite Ram Kapoor, in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.

Sakshi Tanwar is not only a superstar in the TV world but is also among the highest-paid television actresses in India. Not only this, Sakshi Tanwar is also one of the most celebrated actresses in films and OTT.

Her film 'Dangal', in which she played the role of Aamir Khan's wife, is the highest-grossing film in India to date, having earned over Rs 2000 crore worldwide.

As for her personal life, Sakshi Tanwar is unmarried and single. She adopted a baby girl named Dityaa at 45 and now the mother-daughter duo live together in Mumbai.

