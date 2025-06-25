Saiee Manjrekar made her debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2019 film Dabangg 3, for which she was massively trolled due to the 37-year age gap between her and Khan.

Mahesh Manjrekar is one of the most versatile actors, who has impressed audiences with his comedic and villainous performances in films like Vaastav, Kaante, Wanted, Zinda, Slumdog Millionaire, and Dabangg among others. His wife Medha Manjrekar is also a renowned actress in Marathi cinema, who has acted in popular movies such as Natsamrat, Panghrun, Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, and Fakta Ladh Mhana. Their daughter Saiee Manjrekar is also an actress.



Saiee Manjrekar debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Saiee made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2019 film Dabangg 3, which interestingly also starred her parents Mahesh and Medha. She was massively trolled for the 37-year age gap with Salman as Saiee was just 17, while the superstar was 54. However, the backlash didn't affect the actress as she revealed herself in an interview in 2024, while calling herself "thick-skinned."



Saiee Manjrekar wasn't affected after being trolled for 37-year age gap with Salman Khan

Talking to the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Saiee had said, "I was oblivious to that discussion because that was the time I had just started, and I had no management, no PR, so I was unaware of all this. I was just happy to see myself on the big screen. But six months after the release of the film, when I became more active on Instagram, I saw everything that had happened, but since it was something that occurred six months ago, it didn’t affect me as much as it could have. I was in a different stage of my life and career at that point. I’m a very thick-skinned person; things don’t affect me quickly. I’ve always been like that since childhood. Even today, if there is praise, I will be happy, and if someone says something negative, I will take note of it, but it won’t bother me deeply. I’ll just keep going."



Saiee Manjrekar flops

Since then, Saiee has starred in two Bollywood films - Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Both of them released in 2024 and were massive commercial failures. The actress has also appeared in a few Telugu movies including Skanda, Ghani, and Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, that have also bombed at the box office.

