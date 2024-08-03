Twitter
Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

Meet actress who worked with superstars, is from royal family, one MMS ruined career, has no films in years, she is..

Riya Sen's father Bharat Dev Varma hails from the royal family of Tripura. He was the son of Ila Devi, a princess of Cooch Behar, and nephew of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who worked with superstars, is from royal family, one MMS ruined career, has no films in years, she is..
Riya Sen was known as the bold youth icon of India when she first started her career in the film industry. She used to be a famous actress, but one video ruined her career, and she is now seen playing small roles in films and on TV. Let us tell you that Riya Sen started her career in childhood and became famous when she made her debut as a lead actress. After giving many superhit films, it seemed like Riya Sen's career was on the right path, but she was forced to leave Bollywood when a private video of hers was leaked online, causing controversy. 

Riya Sen is not only popular for appearing in Hindi films. She is also a popular name in Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. She is 43 now, but her beauty and charm are still intact. Riya Sen got her first breakthrough when she appeared in Falguni Pathak's music video 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' in 1998 at 17. 

However, Riya Sen started her film career long before that. When she was five years old, Riya Sen played her real mother's daughter on screen for the first time. In 1991, she worked as a child actress in the film 'Vishkanya'. Her first commercial success in her film career was with 'Style' in 2001. 

Some of her popular films include 'Jhankaar Beats' (2003), and the Malayalam horror film 'Ananthabhadram' (2005). 

Many are unaware that Riya Sen belongs to a Royal family. Her father Bharat Dev Varma hails from the royal family of Tripura. He was the son of Ila Devi, a princess of Cooch Behar, and nephew of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. Her mother Moon Moon Sen and grandmother Suchitra Sen were respected veteran actresses. Her sister Raima Sen is also an actress.

While Riya Sen's career was at an all-time high, her personal life was also much discussed. Riya Sen was linked with Akshaye Khanna and writer Salman Rushdie. Her name was also linked with former Indian cricketer Sreesanth.

One of her most significant relationships was with actor Ashmit Patel. During their relationship, an MMS of both of them was leaked, after which there were many controversies. Many people accused Riya Sen of deliberately leaking her MMS. This led to a sharp decline in Riya Sen's career. 

Riya Sen, over the years, has worked in many films in other languages. She also does shows for various OTT platforms, but she is now unable to attain the level of stardom that she enjoyed before. 

As for her personal life, Riya Sen has been married to Shivam Tewari since August 2017. The couple tied the knot in a private Bengali Hindu ceremony.

