There have been many actresses in the Indian film industry, whose reel and real life both have always grabbed immense attention from fans and the media. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who was not only recognised as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema but was also constantly grabbing attention for her personal life, sometimes more than her work in films. We are talking about none other than Bhanurekha Ganesan, fondly known as Rekha, who started her career as a child artist and then went on to become a superstar.

Rekha was born in 1954 to South Indian actors Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli. Her parents never married, despite having an affair for years. They also went on to have another daughter, Radha (born 1955). Rekha had an unstable childhood with an absent father who did not want to recognise her as his daughter. This is one of the reasons why Rekha did not reveal her family background until the mid-1970s. Despite having such a difficult start to her life, Rekha was meant to flourish professionally.

Many are unaware that Rekha was only one year old when she played a small role in the Telugu-language drama Inti Guttu. Despite her apprehensions about building a career in the film industry, Rekha was asked by her mother, Pushpavalli, to start an acting career when their family faced financial troubles in 1968. Rekha, who initially aspired to be a flight attendant, agreed with her mother and, at the age of 13 to 14, started a full-time career in acting.

Rekha made her debut with the Kannada film Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 in 1969. In the same year, she also starred in her first Hindi film, Anjana Safar, which was delayed for ten years due to censorship problems. Eventually, her first Hindi release was Sawan Bhadon (1970), which was a super hit and established Rekha as a rising star.

Throughout her long and successful career, Rekha worked in over 180 films, including Umrao Jaan (1981), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Khoobsurat (1980), Ijaazat (1987), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), and Silsila (1981). Through most of the 1980s and early 1990s, she was one of the leading actresses in Hindi cinema.

No matter how much Rekha succeeded professionally, her personal life always remained a hot topic. Rekha's alleged relationship with Amitabh Bachchan remains a topic of discussion among fans and the media to this day. Rekha's marriage is also one of the subjects that still garner attention.

In 1990, Rekha married Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal, who was the owner of the kitchenware brand Hotline. Mukesh Aggarwal, who was believed to have a long-standing struggle with depression, died by suicide, just a few months after their marriage, while Rekha was in London.

This had a huge impact on Rekha, who remained single for the rest of her life. Rekha is 70 years old now, and though she is still one of the most talked-about and respected celebrities in Bollywood, she prefers to live a single life, away from the glamour of the industry.

Rekha is a self-made woman with an illustrious career and a net worth of over Rs 300 crore, including assets like luxury cars, a lavish bungalow worth 100 crore in Mumbai, and various other possessions.

