Kangana Ranaut rose to fame with movies like Gangster and Tanu Weds Manu and Mallika Sherawat became a star with the movie Murder. However, do you know that these actress were not the first choices for these films?

Before them, all these three movies were offered to another actress who rejected it due to ‘wrong advice by people’. All these three movies turned out to a success for the actresses who headlined it. The actress we are talking about is Chitrangada Singh.

Chitrangada Singh made her film debut with Sudhir Mishra's Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005. Her next release Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow also failed to perform well at the box office. She then took a break from acting for three years. She made a comeback in 2011, however, she couldn’t make a mark at the box office with her films. To date, the actress is struggling to give a single hit at the box office.

In an interview, Chitrangada Singh revealed that she rejected Tanu Weds Manu alongside R Madhavan, Gangster, and Murder alongside Emraan Hashmi. While Tanu Weds Manu and Gangster went to Kangana Ranaut, Murder was headlined by Mallika Sherawat. All these films turned blockbusters and made Kangana Ranaut and Mallika stars in Bollywood.

When asked why she rejected these films, Chitrangada said, “It was a huge mistake. 2 of them went to Kangana. It was a big mistake. Sometimes the people around you give you the wrong advice. Just a wrong call I think.”

Kangana Ranaut once revealed that she auditioned for Gangster, however, was rejected because the filmmakers wanted someone who looked mature and Mahesh Bhatt had told her that she looked too young for the role. She then added, “But then Chitrangada, for whatever reasons, was not picking up the phone, so the role ended up in my bag.”

Chitrangada Singh was recently seen making a special appearance in Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor’s Khel Khel Mein. She will now be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. She also has the show Khakee: The Bengal Chapter in the pipeline.

