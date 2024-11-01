This actress who was rejected by Yash Raj Films has now become a star and earns Rs 2 crore for the 5-minute role.

Everyone has a dream to work with Yash Raj Films, one of the biggest and most successful production houses in India. This actress, who was rejected by Aditya Chopra’s production house, is now a star in Bollywood and charges a hefty amount for 5-minute role.

The actress we are talking about has made her niche in the industry and despite not giving several hits, she is still considered a star. She is Nora Fatehi.

Recalling a particularly disappointing audition, Nora Fatehi told former film critic Rajeev Masand at the Indian Festival of Melbourne, “I remember once I went for an audition. This was for Yash Raj Films. I really spent weeks mugging the lines… I was like, ‘I killed it’. They didn’t call me back, the feedback was, ‘She is not that good’. I remember hearing that… I just broke my cellphone, shattering it into pieces in anger.”

She added that she understood that she was overreacting to the rejection, as the projects that she was turned down for didn’t do all that well. “When those movies released, they flopped, or they were disastrous projects, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, did I cry for that project? I broke my phone for that film?’ That (film) could have destroyed my non-existing career. So I learned to let go.”

The actress, who came to India from Canada with just Rs 5000 in her pocket, and had to survive on one egg and bread, has now established herself in the industry as a dancer and as an actor with her roles in movies like Street Dancer 3D, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Madgaon Express, Bharat and Crakk. The actress now charges Rs 2 crore for a 5-minute song in a movie and leads a luxurious life. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs Rs 40 crore.

