Meet actress who refused to play superstar's mother, film earned Rs 600 crore, now she says...

Many actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and others have been replaced from sequels and some of the other stars have rejected to be a part of the sequels. One such actor, who rejected to reprise her role in the sequel, revealed having sleepless nights after taking the decision.

The actress we are talking about refused to reprise her role because she didn't want to play the role of a mother to a superstar in the film. The film, however, turned out to be a huge success. She is none other than Flora Saini.

Flora Saini played the titular role in the 2018 blockbuster Stree. However, the actress refused to reprise the role in the sequel and was replaced with Bhumi Rajgor. Talking about the reason behind rejecting the film, Flora Saini called it a 'professional decision' in an interview with Etimes and said, "The sequel was all about Sarkata. There was barely any Stree. She comes in the end and that’s all. There is no emotion to that character. Moreover, this time she plays Shraddha Kapoor’s mother. I was not convinced playing Shraddha Kapoor’s mother. I have evolved in my career from 2018 to 2024. I've done much more work now. And I felt there was nothing for me to do (in the sequel). There was no substance to the character."

The actress further added that playing Shraddha Kapoor's mother in the film didn't feel logical to her and said, "I did not know she was the mom. If she was the mother then the entire first part seems redundant. Why would she ask Vicky (Rajkummar Rao’s character) to do the entire drama, if the ghost (Stree) would have been won by just being called Maa?"

She further revealed if she regretted her decision after Stree 2's success and said, "No. I mean initially when I saw the numbers, I did wonder if I made a mistake. I had sleepless nights when I said no to it. But then I saw the movie and I stand by my decision. I am very happy with the projects that I do. I am blessed with very good work. I don't want this to affect my work. I wish we had a little more something to do for me. I would have never said no."

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The film earned Rs 688.25 crore worldwide within its third week and emerged to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. It broke several records at the box office and emerged to be an all-time blockbuster.

Flora Saini made her acting debut in the 1999 Telugu film Prema Kosam. Flora predominantly works in Tollywood but she has also appeared in a number of Hindi, Kannanda and Tamil films as well. Since her debut in Prema Kosam (1999), she has acted in over 50 films and co-starred with film stars like Rajinikanth, Salman Khan (Dabangg 2) and Vidya Balan (Begum Jaan).

