Meet actress who refused film with SRK, played Akshay Kumar's sister instead, quit acting after marriage, husband is...

This actress rejected the blockbuster film with Shah Rukh Khan and was called Madhuri Dixit no.2.

While achieving stardom is easy in Bollywood, maintaining it is equally difficult. Many actresses from Ayesha Takia to Bhagyashree, who gained stardom with just a few films, later left the industry for some or the other reason. One such actress, who gave hits with superstars, later failed to maintain her stardom and left Bollywood forever.

The actress we are talking about was compared to Madhuri Dixit after her hit Bollywood debut. However, soon the actress left her career at the peak to live a life away from the glitz and glamour of the industry. She is Farheen Khan.

Farheen Khan also known as Bindiya in the South Indian film industry, is an Indian actress, who has primarily worked in Bollywood, Kannada cinema, and Tamil cinema. The actress made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Ronit Roy in Jaan Tere Naam. The film became a commercial success and made her a star. She was compared to Madhuri Dixit for her looks and was called ‘Madhuri no.2’.

She then went on to work in films like Meri Aan alongside Sanjay Dutt, Dil Ki Baazi wherein she played Akshay Kumar's sister, and Kalaignan alongside Kamal Haasan. The actress revealed in an interview that she rejected a film with Shah Rukh Khan which later became a blockbuster.

She said in an interview, "I turned down Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh as the dates clash with a film I was doing with Kamal Haasan. After Kalignan, I was flooded with offers from the South and I accepted them, then in '94, I met Manoj."

Though the actress worked in several films like Aag Ka Toofan, Fauj, Halli Meshtru, and Nazar Ke Samne, however, none of them got success at the box office. Soon after marriage to former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, the actress decided to quit the industry.

According to a report published in News18, Farheen, who was a Muslim had once revealed the reason behind her decision to marry Manoj Prabhakar. Farheen reportedly said in the interview that when she had decided at a young age that she would marry a Hindu because she had no faith in Muslim men. Farheen said this because her father had married thrice. The couple is now living a happy life away from Bollywood and Manoj Prabhakar has become a businessman after retiring from cricket.