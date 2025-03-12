Reena Roy, in the early 80s, was at the peak of her career and starred in many super hit films, especially with Jeetendra. Her highly-publicised love affair with Shatrughan Sinha, who married Poonam Sinha in 1980, eclipsed her professional achievements.

Over the years, many actors and actresses in the film industry have quit the world of fame and glamour for nothing but love. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who was considered one of the biggest superstars in the 1970s and 1980s. We are talking about Reena Roy, who debuted at just 15 with the film Zaroorat in 1972. Since her debut, Reena Roy never looked back, and after starring in blockbuster films like Kaalicharan and Naagin, she also became one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood at just 19. She held on to this tag till 1980.

Reena Roy, in her acting career of more than 30 years, worked in over 108 films. In the year 1976, she worked in a film that even her mother had forbidden her to sign. But, despite the hesitation, Reena Roy worked in this film which became a superhit. This film, adorned with 11 stars, earned 7 times more than its budget. The name of that movie, which was released in 1976, is Nagin. This movie was rejected by many big actresses of that era, but it made Reena Roy a star.

Reena Roy, in the early 80s, was at the peak of her career and starred in many super hit films, especially with Jeetendra. But, despite all her success, Reena Roy garnered the most attention for her personal life. Her highly-publicised love affair with Shatrughan Sinha, who married Poonam Sinha in 1980, eclipsed her professional achievements.

Reena Roy herself fell in love soon and, at the age of 26, she quit acting to marry Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan.

They welcomed a daughter named Jannat but in 1990, they both got divorced. After their divorce, Reena Roy returned to India and after a few years, with Shatrughan Sinha's help, got the custody of her daughter.



Reena Roy then brought her daughter back to India and changed her name from Jannat to Sanam. Reena Roy never remarried again and remained single. She and her daughter now reportedly run acting classes in Mumbai.