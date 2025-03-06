This actress has delivered numerous award-winning performances and been part of several Bollywood hits.

Many actors, from Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar, took on odd jobs and faced struggles before making their mark in the glamour industry and becoming stars. Another actress, despite coming from a filmi background, worked as a cleaner on studio floors before her debut film turned her into an overnight sensation.

This actress has delivered numerous award-winning performances and been part of several Bollywood hits. We're talking about none other than the Bollywood diva, Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon, the daughter of filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon, hails from a filmi background. However, despite her family ties to the industry, she faced her own set of challenges before achieving success. In an interview with India Times, Raveena shared how she began her journey by doing menial tasks like sweeping floors and cleaning up after others.

She recalled, “That is true. I started by cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff, and I assisted Prahlad Kakkar, I think straight out of 10th Standard. Even at that time, they used to say what are you doing behind the screen? You have to be in front of the screen; that is what’s meant for you, and I would be like, ‘no, no, me, an actress? Never.’ So I am actually in this industry by default, never grew up thinking that I would be an actor."

Raveena Tandon got her big break with the film Patthar Ke Phool, which starred Salman Khan. The film was a commercial success and marked a turning point in her career, making her an overnight star. While her next few films had moderate success at the box office, her Telugu debut, Bangaru Bullodu, became a huge hit.

In 1994, Raveena Tandon had a remarkable year, starring in ten films, most of which were successful. Four of these films—Mohra, Dilwale, Aatish, and Laadla—became some of the highest-grossing productions of the year. Following that, she never looked back, delivering a series of blockbusters and hits such as Anari No.1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Gharwali Baharwali, Aunty No.1, and Ziddi, among others.

With several successful films under her belt, Raveena Tandon became one of the top stars in Bollywood during the 90s and was among the highest-paid actresses of that era. Her dedication to her craft was rewarded when she won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Kalpana Lajmi's Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence. After that, she continued to deliver both hits and moderately successful films.

Raveena made her acting comeback in 2021 with an OTT debut in the thriller web series Aranyak, where she received positive reviews for her performance. Since then, she has appeared in blockbuster films like KGF 2, web series such as Karmma Calling, and is now preparing for her next series, Patna Shukla. Today, the actress enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, owning a lavish house and an impressive car collection, with a reported net worth of Rs 166 crore.