In the 1990s, when Bollywood was thronged with various Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Govinda starrer films in a year, one actress emerged as the leading choice for filmmakers. This actress delivered several blockbuster films with almost all the leading actors of the era. She made history when she starred in the iconic 1994 song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. You must have guessed that the actress we are talking about is none other than Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon made her solid debut in the film industry in the year 1992 with the film Pathar Ke Phool. The film was a super hit and made her an overnight star. Raveen Tandon then dominated the film industry when she starred in Mohra in 1994 alongside Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film was a super hit. Mohra, made on a budget of only Rs 4 crore, managed to earn a whopping Rs 12 crore at the box office in India.

In the 90s, leading actors such as Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn were known for releasing multiple hit films in a year. However, Raveena Tandon gave them tough competition in 1994 when she starred in 8 films in just 1 year with nearly all becoming hits.

Raveena Tandon herself revealed this trivia during her appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show. When the host asked her about the challenges she faced while juggling so many roles, Raveena Tandon said that it wasn't that difficult as storylines continually followed a typical pattern: wealthy girls falling in love with poor boys and eloping without their parent’s knowledge. Raveena Tandon said that she only focused on playing her part with conviction.

