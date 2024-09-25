Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who allegedly attempted suicide after breakup with Ajay Devgn, actor said she will land up in mental asylum

Before his marriage with Kajol, Ajay Devgn reportedly dated Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. Raveena allegedly attempted suicide after their breakup.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 05:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet actress who allegedly attempted suicide after breakup with Ajay Devgn, actor said she will land up in mental asylum
Ajay Devgn relationship with actress
Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who met each other for the first time on the sets of their first film Hulchul in 1995, tied the knot with each other on February 24, 1999. The two of them, who are extremely talented and successful actors, are proud parents to their two children, daughter Nysa born in 2003 and son Yug born in 2010.

Before meeting Kajol, Ajay was reportedly involved in a relationship with Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. Ajay started dating Raveena on the sets of their 1994 action romantic film Dilwale, which also starred Suniel Shetty. He dumped her after falling in love with Karisma. Though Ajay denied his realtionship with Raveena, she claimed in many interviews that they exchanged love lettes with each other. When the Singham Actor asked her to publish those letters, the actress reportedly stated that she attempted suicide after their breakup.

Reacting to her shocking statement, Ajay called it a publicity gimmick and called the Mohra actress a "born liar" in an interview with Filmfare magazine in 1994. The National Award-winning actor said, "Everyone knows that she is a born liar, that’s why her silly statements don’t upset me too much. But, this time she has gone too far, she has crossed the limits of decency. It’s high time I gave her some advice. This girl must go to a psychiatrist immediately to get her head examined. Otherwise, she will land up in a lunatic asylum. I’m quite willing to accompany her to the shrink’s office."

Raveen Tandon has vehemently denied rumours of her attempting suicide in the last few years. She even had an engagement with Akshay Kumar, but it broke off. While Akshay married former actress and author Twinkle Khanna in 2001, Raveena tied the knot with film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. Akshay and Twinkle have two kids, Aarav and Nitara. Raveena and Anil have two kids, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. The actress also has two adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya.

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

