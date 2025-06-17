Raveena Tandon reportedly attempted breakup after Ajay Devgn fell in love with Karisma Kapoor. Later, her engagement with Akshay Kumar fell apart after he cheated on her with Shilpa Shetty. Now, Raveena is married to film distributor Anil Thadani.

In the 1990s, affairs between Bollywood stars were pretty common. This actress, one of the most prominent leading ladies then, had a relationship with Ajay Devgn and was even engaged to Akshay Kumar. She is now married to Anil Thadani, who owns AA Films - one of the biggest film distribution companies in India. The sensational star being talked about is none other than Raveena Tandon.

Before his marriage with Kajol in 1999, Ajay Devgn was in a relationship with Raveena Tandon, whom he started dating on the sets of their 1994 action romantic film Dilwale. They broke up after Akshay fell in love with Karisma Kapoor. Though Ajay never accepted her relationship with Raveena, she claimed that he had written her love letter. When the Shaitaan actor asked her to publish those letters, the Shool actress reportedly stated that she had attempted suicide after their breakup. Though Raveena has vehemently denied the rumours of her attempting suicide in the last few years.

In 1994, Ajay slammed Raveena and called her a "born liar" in his interview with Filmfare in 1994. He had said, "Everyone knows that she is a born liar, that’s why her silly statements don’t upset me too much. But, this time she has gone too far, she has crossed the limits of decency. It’s high time I gave her some advice. This girl must go to a psychiatrist immediately to get her head examined. Otherwise, she will land up in a lunatic asylum. I’m quite willing to accompany her to the shrink’s office."

Raveena Tandon was shooting Mohra with Akshay Kumar in 1994 when the two of them began their relationship. They even had a secret engagement in 1996, but they parted ways in 1998 after Akshay reportedly cheated on her with Shilpa Shetty. The Garam Masala actor had admitted that he was engaged to Raveena in an interview with Rediff after their breakup when he said, "It was only an engagement which broke up later. But excuse me, we were not married at all."

When Raveena was asked about her engagement with Akshay in an interview with ANI in 2024, she had responded angrily, "Even now, when I and Akshay bump into each other socially, we meet, we chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to everyone's head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal?".

While Akshay married former actress and author Twinkle Khanna in 2001, Raveena tied the knot with film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. Akshay and Twinkle have two kids, Aarav and Nitara. Raveena and Anil have two kids, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. Netizens have often wondered how the names of Aarav and Rasha are a combination of Akshay and Raveena, implying that the ex-couple had already decided names of their children when they were engaged. But, destiny had other plans.

