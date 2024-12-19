But, in the end, things worked out for Rashami Desai, both professionally and personally. She currently is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. To participate in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai charged a fee of more than Rs 2.5 crore.

It is often said that the ones who work hard and make an effort always come out of any situation a bit stronger. One such example is that of Rashami Desai who worked in B-grade films at the beginning of her career but then entered the TV industry and made a name for herself. Rashami Desai, known for her role in Uttaran, is successful in the TV industry and on social media now. However, there was a time when she struggled to live, eat, and make a living. In a recent interview with Brut India, Rashami Desai shared her journey and all the hardships she endured to achieve the status that she has today.

Rashami Desai shared how when her hit TV show ended, her life came to a halt. "I had bought a house and I had a loan of 2.5 crore on me, and apart from that, I remember having a total debt of around 3.25 to 3.5 crore. I felt that everything was fine, normal… my show came to an abrupt halt. I was on the streets for four days… I had an Audi A6 in which I used to sleep. I had stored my belongings at my manager’s house, and I completely distanced myself from my family," Rashami Desai said.

Rashami Desai also shockingly revealed how she had to eat meals worth just Rs 20 from rickshaw drivers. "Those four days were very difficult in my life. I realised that I haven’t even thought about myself. I got so caught up in everything that I forgot about myself. I got divorced, then with my friends, they thought that I was very difficult as I didn’t express much, then my family thought that all my decisions were wrong," she further said.

But, in the end, things worked out for Rashami Desai, both professionally and personally. She currently is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. To participate in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai charged a fee of more than Rs 2.5 crore. She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. The actress now lives a luxurious life, owning 5 apartments and many expensive cars. Media reports state that Rashami Desai's net worth is over Rs 10 crore as of now.

READ | Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'If you’re a lampat chhichhora in real life...'