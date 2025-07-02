Rani Mukerji revealed that she was so intimidated by Aamir Khan that she initially avoided eye contact with him during romantic scenes in their film Ghulam. Rani Mukerji confessed that she feared falling in love with him.

Rani Mukerji, who made her Bengali and Hindi cinema debut in 1996 with Biyer Phool and Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, respectively, established, very early on in her career, that she would go on to become a superstar. Known for her versatility, Rani Mukerji is also credited with being one of the only few actresses who has worked with Bollywood's all three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. However, among them, Rani Mukerji has expressed feeling nervous while filming romantic scenes with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Why was Rani Mukerji intimidated by Aamir Khan during Ghulam?

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rani Mukerji revealed that she was so intimidated by Aamir Khan that she initially avoided eye contact with him during romantic scenes in their film Ghulam. Rani Mukerji confessed that she feared falling in love with him. Rani Mukerji shared that she would stare at his shoes instead, because she was so nervous.

Why was Rani Mukerji 'nervous’ while filming romantic scenes with Shah Rukh Khan?

Not only Aamir Khan, but Rani Mukerji was 'nervous’ while filming romantic scenes with Shah Rukh Khan as well. In an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rani Mukerji shared that initially in her career, she was intimidated while filming romantic scenes with Shah Rukh Khan, especially in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, as she had a crush on him.

Rani Mukerji's upcoming films

Rani Mukerji will be next seen in an as-yet untitled family drama from Shonali Bose. She is also all set to reprise her role in the action sequel Mardaani 3 and will also reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for the much-awaited King.

