Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Born as Vijayalakshmi Yeedi, Rambha was the most sought after actress in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema in the 1990s. She gave multiple hits with Salman Khan, Govinda, Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Chiranjeevi.

From Twinkle Khanna to Asin and from Namrata Shirodkar to Mandakini, there have been several Bollywood actresses who quit acting after their marriage. Another addition to this list is Rambha, who quit acting after her marriage in 2010 and is now settled in Canada with her husband and three children.

Born as Vijayalakshmi Yeedi on June 5, 1976, in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, the actress quit her education when she was 15 and made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Sargam in 1992 with the on-screen name Amrutha. The film was a commercial success and she made her Telugu debut in the same year in Aa Okkati Adakku, in which her screen name was Rambha. She adopted the same name as her screen name in her acting career.

In the 1990s, Rambha became the most sought after actress in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. She made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with Jallaad opposite Mithun Chakraborty. She starred opposite Salman Khan in Judwaa and Bandhan, and played Govinda's heroine in Beti No.1 and Kyo Kii...Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. However, her Bollywood career was cut short within seven years when she starred in the 2002 film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, often counted among one of the worst Hindi films. The fantasy action thriller film was panned by the audiences and critics, and was a huge flop.

In the Tamil and Telugu movies in the 1990s, Rambha gave hits with superstars Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Thalapathy Vijay, and Rajinikanth. These included Arunachalam, Hitler, Bavagaru Bagunnara, Endrendrum Kadhal, Ninaithen Vandhai, and Ganesh among others. In the 2000s, after her popularity started fading away, she did a few Malayalam and Kannada movies.

Rambha quit acting after she got married to Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman Indran Pathmanathan on Aprtil 8, 2010. The couple has three children, two daughters named Lavanya and Sasha, and a son named Shivin. Rambha is settled in Toronto, Canada with her family, and keeps sharing photos and videos of her personal life on her Instagram.

