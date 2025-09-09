Meet actress who ate from garbage to survive, worked as waitress at Ambani wedding, earned only Rs 50, is now...

There were days when she had nothing to eat and survived on leftovers from the trash. Her family didn’t allow her to dance or express herself.

Rakhi Sawant’s life is full of struggles, but she never gave up on her dreams. Born in Mumbai in a poor and strict family, she started working when she was just 10 years old. One of her first jobs was serving food at Tina and Anil Ambani’s wedding, where she earned only ₹50 a day.

Once, when she wanted to perform at a Dandiya event, her mother punished her by cutting her long hair short. But Rakhi didn't let anything stop her.

She entered films in 1997 with Agnichakra. Even though she didn’t get lead roles, she became famous for her dance numbers. Songs like Pardesiya, Dekhta Hai Tu Kya, and Main Hoon Na with Shah Rukh Khan made her one of the highest-paid item dancers in Bollywood.

Rakhi has faced poverty, heartbreak, and many rejections, but her bold personality and never-give-up attitude have kept her in the limelight.