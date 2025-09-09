Meet actress who ate from garbage to survive, worked as waitress at Ambani wedding, earned only Rs 50, is now...
'Jaya would take care of the kids and I...': Amitabh Bachchan ‘regrets’ missing Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan's childhood
Trump-Epstein birthday note puts US President's signature under scrutiny; White House weighs in on viral card
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar gives BIG update on third installment of film
Who is Francois Bayrou? French PM ousted in no-confidence vote, sparking pressure on Macron, political crisis in France
Donald Trump's adviser Peter Navarro calls India, China, BRICS 'vampires'; issues warning on trade practices': 'If they don't sell to the US...'
Kajal Aggarwal reacts to rumours of her death in road accident: 'I want to...'
Nepal Gen-Z protest: PM KP Oli issues first statement after lifting social media ban amid heightened Indo-Nepal border security
Manisha Koirala calls ongoing Gen Z protest a ‘black day for Nepal’: 'When bullets respond to...'
Vice President Election Voting 2025 Live Updates: CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy; who will win? PM Modi to vote at 10 AM
BOLLYWOOD
There were days when she had nothing to eat and survived on leftovers from the trash. Her family didn’t allow her to dance or express herself.
Rakhi Sawant’s life is full of struggles, but she never gave up on her dreams. Born in Mumbai in a poor and strict family, she started working when she was just 10 years old. One of her first jobs was serving food at Tina and Anil Ambani’s wedding, where she earned only ₹50 a day.
There were days when she had nothing to eat and survived on leftovers from the trash. Her family didn’t allow her to dance or express herself. Once, when she wanted to perform at a Dandiya event, her mother punished her by cutting her long hair short. But Rakhi didn’t let anything stop her.
She entered films in 1997 with Agnichakra. Even though she didn’t get lead roles, she became famous for her dance numbers. Songs like Pardesiya, Dekhta Hai Tu Kya, and Main Hoon Na with Shah Rukh Khan made her one of the highest-paid item dancers in Bollywood.
Rakhi has faced poverty, heartbreak, and many rejections, but her bold personality and never-give-up attitude have kept her in the limelight.