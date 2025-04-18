Rakhee gave love another chance, and in 1973, she married renowned lyricist Gulzar. The couple has a daughter, Meghna Gulzar, who is a film director. Rakhee and Gulzar separated when their daughter was only one year old, but the couple never got divorced.

'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge' is a dialogue that reminds everyone of none other than Rakhee Gulzar, one of the leading and most popular actresses of the 1970s and early 1980s. Rakhee Gulzar was such a superstar that the script of the blockbuster film Kabhie Kabhie was written by Yash Chopra after seeing her. Lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi was so inspired by Rakhee's beauty and personality that he took inspiration from it to write the superhit song 'Kabhie Kabhie Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai…'

In her career of over 40 years, Rakhee Gulzar worked in close to 100 films, for which she has been honoured with 2 National Awards, 3 Filmfare Awards, and a Padma Shri. Raakhee made her film debut with the Bengali film Badhu Bharan (1967). Her first Hindi film was Jeevan Mrityu (1970), after which she did not look back and went on to work with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Dharmendra, among others. Raakhee's last Bollywood film was Dil Ka Rishta, which was released in 2003.

While Rakhee Gulzar enjoyed immense success in her professional life, her personal life was always mired in controversies. Many are unaware that Rakhee was married twice. She had an arranged marriage to Bengali journalist/film director Ajay Biswas in 1963 when she was just a teenager. The marriage ended in 1965.

Rakhee gave love another chance, and in 1973, she married renowned lyricist Gulzar. The couple has a daughter, Meghna Gulzar, who is a film director. Rakhee and Gulzar separated when their daughter was only one year old, but the couple never got divorced.

Rakhee Gulzar enjoyed immense success as an actress and once owned and stayed in her bungalow, Muktangan, in Mumbai. But, she later sold the property and shifted to a high-rise building.

Rakhee Gulzar, however, shifted out of Mumbai a few years back and now lives a life of anonymity at her Panvel farmhouse. According to The Quint, Rakhee Gulzar's farmhouse is named Roots, where she has kept 9 dogs, 32 cows, and many kinds of birds and snakes. She now spends her time tending to her animals, growing vegetables, and reading books. In an earlier interview, speaking about her new way of life, Rakhee Gulzar was quoted as saying, "Now I don't need money, I do my work myself and am living a happy life with animals."

READ | Not Dilip Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Madhubala's first love was this famous villain, actress proposed to him, his name is..., he was Raj Kapoor's..