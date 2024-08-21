Twitter
Meet actress who worked with stars, now lives with dogs, cows, snakes, Amitabh Bachchan rejected film with her due to..

Rakhee, throughout her career, worked with many superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Dharmendra. She was famous for playing the role of a mother to lead heroes and heroines in many films.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 10:10 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who worked with stars, now lives with dogs, cows, snakes, Amitabh Bachchan rejected film with her due to..
'Mere Karan Arjun aayenge' - This dialogue is sure to remind everyone of Rakhee Gulzar, one of the leading ladies of the 70s. Her popularity was such that Yash Chopra wrote the 1976 blockbuster film 'Kabhie Kabhie' after seeing her. The famous lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi took inspiration from Rakhee's personality to write the song for the film 'Kabhie Kabhie Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai…'. Sunil Dutt was such a fan of Rakhee's acting that whenever he got the opportunity to see her performance, his eyes stayed moist.

In a film career spanning 4 decades, Rakhee has worked in nearly 100 films, for which she has been honoured with 2 National Awards, 3 Filmfare Awards, and a Padma Shri.

Rakhee's life was full of ups and downs, sometimes she had to bear the pain of her husband Gulzar's infidelity, but Rakhee, who is firm on her principles, never accepted defeat. She once said, "I am firm on my will and self-respect, even if there is a financial crunch, but I will never do a film or work that I don't like."

Rakhee Gulzar recently turned 77 years old. Even at this age, she is living her life alone in the valleys, away from the city and glitz. She said, "Now I don't need money, I do my work myself and am living a happy life with animals." There are many dogs, cows, snakes, and birds in her farmhouse in Panvel, which she takes care of herself.

Rakhee, throughout her career, worked with many superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Dharmendra. She was famous for playing the role of a mother to lead heroes and heroines in many films. Raakhee is the wife of lyricist Gulzar. The couple never got divorced, but have been living separately for many years. 

Raakhee made her debut with the Bengali film 'Badhu Bharan' (1967). Her first Hindi film was 'Jeevan Mrityu' (1970). In her career, she has worked in more than 100 films, with her last film being 'Dil Ka Rishta' which was released in 2003. 

Let us tell you that Yash Chopra wanted to sign Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor along with Rakhee in the film 'Kabhie Kabhie'. Rakhee agreed to the film, but when Amitabh Bachchan learned he had to romance Rakhee on screen, he turned down the film. Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee were close friends. She used to call him Lambu and Big B used to call her Didi. In such a situation, how could he romance Rakhee who he considered a sister? When Rakhee came to know about this, she explained to him saying, "We are artists, our real life is very different from our reel life." Amitabh Bachchan to the film after that.

Rakhee was still a teenager when she married Bengali journalist/film director Ajay Biswas in 1963. The marriage ended in 1965. Raakhee's second marriage was to Gulzar with whom he has a daughter, Meghna Gulzar. When their daughter was 1, they separated.

Raakhee, who once owned a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai, now lives a detached life in her Panevl farmhouse. She spends her time grooming a huge flock of animals, growing vegetables, and reading books.

According to The Quint, Rakhee Gulzar's farmhouse is named Roots, where she has keeps 9 dogs, 32 cows, and many kinds of birds and snakes.

Rakhee does farming at her Panvel home and takes up all the responsibilities herself, from bathing and washing all her pets to feeding them. 

