Indian Ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas might not be amongst us any longer, but his songs will always hold a special place in anyone's hearts who hear them. Pankaj Udhas is not only credited with introducing audiences to melodious songs, but he is also one of the few artists who has brought actors to the pinnacle of fame through his music videos. One of Pankaj Udhas' most popular songs, Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se Woh, was a hit in the music industry, and the actors featured in the music video also became overnight stars.

Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se Woh song was shot with John Abraham and Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar, who both gained immense popularity after its release. John Abraham got a chance to showcase his acting skills, and Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar's beauty spread like wildfire across the film industry.

Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar became an overnight star after the release of the song, but she could never establish herself as a Bollywood actress. Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar notoriously grabbed more headlines for her personal life than her professional achievements. Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar met fellow-model, Sameer Soni while shooting for a Cadbury campaign. The couple soon got married but sadly, it ended in divorce just 6 months later. Samir Soni had once shared how his divorce was finalised on the same night as his debut movie had premiered.

Samir Soni moved on after his divorce from Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar soon enough. He is now happily married to Neelam Kothari since 2011. Together, they adopted a daughter.

Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar, on the other hand, after her divorce from Samir Soni, married Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy in 2000. But this marriage also wasn't meant to be as the couple got divorced amicably in 2014.



Post her divorce from Rahul Roy, there is very little information available about where Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar is now and what she is doing.

