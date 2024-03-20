Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

While Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar gained popularity through this music video, she never could establish herself as an actress in Bollywood. Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar grabbed more headlines for her personal life than her professional achievements.

Pankaj Udhas, an Indian ghazal and playback singer, may not be present with us any longer but his songs will always be a part of his fans' hearts. Along with introducing audiences to melodious songs, Pankaj Udhas is also responsible for bringing actors to the pinnacle of fame through his music videos. Pankaj Udhas's song 'Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se Woh' is one of his most popular songs. It was a sure shot hit even when it was released and the actors featured in the music video also became popular overnight.

25 years back Pankaj Udhas's song 'Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se Woh' was shot with John Abraham and Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar. Both Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar and John Abraham gained immense popularity from the video with Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar's beauty spreading like wildfire across the industry.

In 1996, she met fellow-model, Sameer Soni, during the Cadbury campaign, and the couple got married. However, this marriage did not last long and ended in divorce in just 6 months.

In an interview later, Samir Soni also revealed that his divorce was finalised on the same night as his debut movie had premiered. "That’s a night I can never forget in my life. It was a double whammy for me. In my personal life, I felt like I had failed because I was not keen on the divorce. I thought we could have given it more time because we were just married for six months, so you kind of interpret that as a failure on your part," he said.

Samir Soni is now happily married to Neelam Kothari since 2011. Together, they adopted a daughter.

As for Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar, after her divorce from Samir Soni, the fashion model married 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy in 2000 but the couple divorced amicably in 2014.

After her divorce from Rahul Roy, there is very little information available about where Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar is now and what she is doing.

