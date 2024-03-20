Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 with prize pool of Rs 20000000 announced, to begin on…

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's lesser-known sister who married their friend, now lives in Goa, she is...

Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

Delhi-NCR to get hotter, check IMD forecast for next 7 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump wins Republican primary in Illinois

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 with prize pool of Rs 20000000 announced, to begin on…

9 actresses who disappeared from TV after successful careers

7 best coffees in the world

8 benefits of dinking warm water on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

Prime Video releases first looks of Mirzapur 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 3; fans ask 'release date kahaan hai'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

While Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar gained popularity through this music video, she never could establish herself as an actress in Bollywood. Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar grabbed more headlines for her personal life than her professional achievements.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 09:24 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pankaj Udhas, an Indian ghazal and playback singer, may not be present with us any longer but his songs will always be a part of his fans' hearts. Along with introducing audiences to melodious songs, Pankaj Udhas is also responsible for bringing actors to the pinnacle of fame through his music videos. Pankaj Udhas's song 'Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se Woh' is one of his most popular songs. It was a sure shot hit even when it was released and the actors featured in the music video also became popular overnight. 

25 years back Pankaj Udhas's song 'Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se Woh' was shot with John Abraham and Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar. Both Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar and John Abraham gained immense popularity from the video with Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar's beauty spreading like wildfire across the industry. 

While Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar gained popularity through this music video, she never could establish herself as an actress in Bollywood. Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar grabbed more headlines for her personal life than her professional achievements. In 1996, she met fellow-model, Sameer Soni, during the Cadbury campaign, and the couple got married. However, this marriage did not last long and ended in divorce in just 6 months. 

In an interview later, Samir Soni also revealed that his divorce was finalised on the same night as his debut movie had premiered. "That’s a night I can never forget in my life. It was a double whammy for me. In my personal life, I felt like I had failed because I was not keen on the divorce. I thought we could have given it more time because we were just married for six months, so you kind of interpret that as a failure on your part," he said. 

Samir Soni is now happily married to Neelam Kothari since 2011. Together, they adopted a daughter.

As for Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar, after her divorce from Samir Soni, the fashion model married 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy in 2000 but the couple divorced amicably in 2014. 

After her divorce from Rahul Roy, there is very little information available about where Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar is now and what she is doing.

READ | Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency: Things to know

This star kid’s mother tried to kill him, he sold car for money during lean phase, battled depression after...

Flipkart, IIT Delhi to research on personas to boost personalised suggestions

US: Indian-origin student Paruchuri Abhijit killed in Massachusetts, 9th case of 2024

Rs 451 crore necklace, Rs 450 crore home, Rs 277 crore horse farm: Expensive gifts billionaires bought for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement