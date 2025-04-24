Raai Laxmi gained popularity in Bollywood after she acted alongside Ajay Devgn in Bholaa and Sonakshi Sinha in Akira. However, Raai Laxmi grabbed the most headlines after rumours of her dating MS Dhoni surfaced online.

Former Indian skipper and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MS Dhoni, is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. While MS Dhoni is notoriously famous for maintaining his privacy, there was a time when his relationship with an actress was the talk of the town. Before MS Dhoni married Sakshi Dhoni in July 2010, he was in a relationship with actress and model Lakshmi Rai, professionally credited as Raai Laxmi.

Soon after MS Dhoni was first appointed as the captain of CSK in 2008, there were rumours of him dating Raai Laxmi. For the unversed, Raai Laxmi is a model-turned-actress who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi movies.

Raai Laxmi made her debut in 2005 with the Tamil film Karka Kasadara and later went on to work in several popular films such as Oru Kadhalan Oru Kadhali, Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam, Aaru Sundarimaarude Katha, Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva, and Officer Arjun Singh IPS Batch 2000, among others.

Raai Laxmi gained popularity in Bollywood after she acted alongside Ajay Devgn in Bholaa and Sonakshi Sinha in Akira. However, Raai Laxmi grabbed the most headlines after rumours of her dating MS Dhoni surfaced online.

Reports state that MS Dhoni and Raai Laxmi dated each other for a couple of years, during which the couple was also often spotted attending IPL after-parties in 2009. MS Dhoni also reportedly attended the actress’s birthday bash in the same year with fellow cricketer Suresh Raina.

MS Dhoni never released any statements about his relationship with Raai Laxmi, however, the actress was reportedly quoted as saying in 2014, "I’ve begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar that won’t go away for a long time."

It is speculated that MS Dhoni and Raai Laxmi eventually drifted apart because of their careers. To this date, MS Dhoni has yet to publicly speak about his past relationships.

