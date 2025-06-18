Despite sharing the screen with a superstar and earning praise for her performances, this actress suddenly disappeared from films and has been out of the public eye for nearly two decades.

Every day, many people come to Mumbai hoping to make it big in the film industry. While some succeed in finding their path, others get a few chances but still fade into obscurity over time.

In the 90s, many actors began their Bollywood journeys, some became stars, while others slowly faded from the spotlight. Among them was actress Priya Gill, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest in the film Josh. Despite sharing the screen with a superstar and earning praise for her performances, she suddenly disappeared from films and has been out of the public eye for nearly two decades.

Priya made her debut in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne opposite Chandrachur Singh. She quickly gained popularity with films like Sirf Tum, Bade Dilwala, Josh, and LOC Kargil. Her performance in Sirf Tum was especially memorable, with the song Pehli Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai still loved by fans. In Josh, released in 2000, she played Shah Rukh Khan’s girlfriend and was praised for her role.

Sudden exit from the industry

Where is she now?

Despite a good start, Priya stepped away from the limelight just as her career was taking off. Her last film was Bhairavi in 2006. Reports suggest that a fake news report played a major role in her decision to leave the industry.

According to Aaj Tak, a viral story claimed she was involved in a charity event at a gurdwara where some controversy occurred while distributing food to underprivileged children. The false report sparked unwanted attention, and Priya reportedly distanced herself from Bollywood afterward.

As per media reports, Priya Gill is now settled in Denmark and is enjoying a peaceful married life, far away from the cameras and controversies of the film world. Once a rising star known for her beauty and innocence, Priya’s journey in Bollywood ended abruptly, leaving many fans still wondering what could have been.