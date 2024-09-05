Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who left law for films, was rejected for being 'too pretty', removed from Salman film, now does...

This actress, a name in Telugu films, was rejected for being 'too pretty' and even removed from a Salman Khan film

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

For an actress to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan is a dream come true. Many actresses have gone on to become stars in their own careers. But for one actress, even after shooting her role, the ‘debut’ did not come to pass. Her role was cut. If this was not all, she was also removed from a film for being ‘too pretty’. But as they say, good things come to those who wait. The actress eventually did get her break.

The actress who was rejected from films for being ‘too pretty’

Pragya Jaiswal is an actress known for her work in the Telugu industry. The actress was born in Jabalpur and initially studied to be a lawyer, finishing her education from Symbiosis Law School at Pune. However, she began modelling while still in college and went on to make her film debut with the Tamil release Virattu in 2014. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pragya revealed that she faced a lot of rejections in her early years. When asked the most unusual reason for rejection, the actress said that she was once told ‘This girl is too pretty for this role. She won’t fit this.’ Pragya said, “I said ‘is this a bad thing’. Now, being pretty is also a problem.” However, the actress says she does not regret her rejections. “I don’t think there have been a lot of regrets like that but there have been a lot of rejections – but that’s part and parcel of an actor’s life,” she said.

When Pragya Jaiswal was removed from Salman Khan’s film

Pragya’s Bollywood debut was supposed to be with Salman Khan-starrer Antim, in which she was paired opposite him. The actress even shot a song with Salman. However, the role was eventually cut from the film when it was released. Recalling it, Pragya said, “Eventually, when all the top-level people saw the film, they realised that this aspect was going away from their original idea. So they decided for the best interest of the film – and me (to delete the parts). Because if that track won’t work for the film, then it may not help the film or me as an actor. I worked with Salman sir, I am very happy. I did a song (with him) for the world to see so I am very happy. I’m grateful for the experience because there are certain things in your hands and there are certain things that are not in your hands. So why worry about the things you can’t change?”

Pragya Jaiswal’s belated Bollywood debut

Eventually, Pragya did venture into Hindi films with another superstar. She was part of the ensemble cast of Khel Khel Mein, which starred Akshay Kumar among others. The actress was praised for her performance even though the film did not do wonders at the box office. Pragya will be next see in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film set to release in 2025.

