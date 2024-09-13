Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Raghav Chadha welcomes Arvind Kejriwal's bail by SC, says 'truth can be troubled but...'

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Seven countries with zero Hindu population 

Seven countries with zero Hindu population 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

Prachi Desai is currently living a single life and is concentrating on her career. In 2024, Prachi Desai reprised Inspector Sanjana in 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout', the sequel to the 2021 film.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In Bollywood, actors who do not belong to a film family take many years to earn fame. Many times, these stars are forced to live an anonymous life after losing to struggle and nepotism, but some among them, despite struggling, achieve a unique position in the film and television industry.

The TV serial 'Kasamh Se' was telecast in the year 2006. In this serial, Prachi Desai played the role of a simple girl named Bani. She was seen opposite Ram Kapoor in the show and the chemistry between the two created a stir in the TV world. Prachi Desai's acting in 'Kasamh Se' was well-liked. The audience has not forgotten her character 'Bani' even today. 

Prachi Desai is a very private person who likes to keep her personal life away from the limelight. During the decades-long career of the actress, her personal life made headlines only once when her name was linked with a famous married director.

Prachi Desai was seen in the film 'Bol Bachchan' directed by Rohit Shetty. On the set of his movie 'Bol Bachchan', Rohit Shetty and Prachi Desai became friends. They allegedly fell in love while filming the movie. 

Due to Rohit Shetty's growing closeness with Prachi, the director was about to get divorced, but then, he reconciled with his wife and ended his relationship with Prachi. Neither Rohit nor Prachi ever spoke about the rumours about their relationship publicly.

Love knocked twice in the life of the 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' fame actress, but both her relationships could not last for long. Both times she got only betrayal in love. In an old interview given to Filmfare, Prachi Desai said that she is a very sensitive person.

She said that she is an extremely emotional person and can go to any extent for love. She also shared an incident about how she had done crazy things for her partner once.

Prachi Desai was quoted as saying, "I’ve flown across countries for someone. When I spoke to ‘him’ on the phone, he said he was in a particular country. I believed him and flew across to give him a surprise but he was not there!"

Prachi Desai said she did not confront that man over this matter and chose to give him silent treatment.

Prachi Desai is currently living a single life and is concentrating on her career. In 2024, Prachi Desai reprised Inspector Sanjana in 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout', the sequel to the 2021 film. She reportedly has two more films in the pipeline.

READ | 'Mangal ke...': This film became superhit due to its dialogues, had 2 superstars, made for only Rs 90 lakh, it earned..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...

Watch: Sai Pallavi grooves to 'Zingaat', 'Apsara Aali at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding, video goes viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi grooves to 'Zingaat', 'Apsara Aali at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding, video goes viral

Kareena Kapoor shares how Bollywood has changed in 24 years: 'This entire PR machinery dictates...'

Kareena Kapoor shares how Bollywood has changed in 24 years: 'This entire PR machinery dictates...'

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

23 Years On: 9/11's Unfading Wound

23 Years On: 9/11's Unfading Wound

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement