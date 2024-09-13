Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

Prachi Desai is currently living a single life and is concentrating on her career. In 2024, Prachi Desai reprised Inspector Sanjana in 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout', the sequel to the 2021 film.

In Bollywood, actors who do not belong to a film family take many years to earn fame. Many times, these stars are forced to live an anonymous life after losing to struggle and nepotism, but some among them, despite struggling, achieve a unique position in the film and television industry.

The TV serial 'Kasamh Se' was telecast in the year 2006. In this serial, Prachi Desai played the role of a simple girl named Bani. She was seen opposite Ram Kapoor in the show and the chemistry between the two created a stir in the TV world. Prachi Desai's acting in 'Kasamh Se' was well-liked. The audience has not forgotten her character 'Bani' even today.

Prachi Desai is a very private person who likes to keep her personal life away from the limelight. During the decades-long career of the actress, her personal life made headlines only once when her name was linked with a famous married director.

Prachi Desai was seen in the film 'Bol Bachchan' directed by Rohit Shetty. On the set of his movie 'Bol Bachchan', Rohit Shetty and Prachi Desai became friends. They allegedly fell in love while filming the movie.

Due to Rohit Shetty's growing closeness with Prachi, the director was about to get divorced, but then, he reconciled with his wife and ended his relationship with Prachi. Neither Rohit nor Prachi ever spoke about the rumours about their relationship publicly.

Love knocked twice in the life of the 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' fame actress, but both her relationships could not last for long. Both times she got only betrayal in love. In an old interview given to Filmfare, Prachi Desai said that she is a very sensitive person.

She said that she is an extremely emotional person and can go to any extent for love. She also shared an incident about how she had done crazy things for her partner once.

Prachi Desai was quoted as saying, "I’ve flown across countries for someone. When I spoke to ‘him’ on the phone, he said he was in a particular country. I believed him and flew across to give him a surprise but he was not there!"

Prachi Desai said she did not confront that man over this matter and chose to give him silent treatment.

