Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many actresses have the privilege of not working in as many films but still topping the popularity charts. One such actress is Poonam Dhillon, who has always grabbed headlines in the media for both her personal and professional life. Poonam Dhillon first gained fame when she was crowned Miss Young India 1978. However, Poonam Dhillon always remained in the news for her surprise crushes and wishful proposals. 

Was Poonam Dhillon dating Yash Chopra? 

After winning Miss Young India 1978, Poonam Dhillon was discovered by Yash Chopra, who offered her a role in Trishul (1978). Her song "Gapoochi Gapoochi Gum Gum" with Sachin Pilgaonkar became popular. Yash Chopra then gave Poonam Dhillon the title role in Noorie (1979) opposite Farooq Shaikh, which became a superhit and was a phenomenal success at the box office. Due to her close association with Yash Chopra, she was often linked with him; however, she dismissed the buzz, calling it “just a rumour.”

Did Poonam Dhillon want to marry Sunil Dutt? 

In 1984, when Poonam Dhillon had already become a household name, she worked with Sunil Dutt in Laila, where he played her father. However, behind the scenes, Poonam Dhillon once joked to him, "If you were younger, I would have married you."

Did Poonam Dhillon have a crush on Salman Khan? 

In an interview, Poonam Dhillon also admitted to having a crush on Salman Khan. Despite being three years older, Poonam Dhillon admitted to having a soft spot for the newcomer and once said that, "he’s cute." 

Who is Poonam Dhillon's husband? 

Poonam Dhillon was married to producer Ashok Thakeria and has two children: a daughter, Paloma, and a son, Anmol. Poonam Dhillon married her husband in 1988, but got divorced just 9 years after marriage. Now, at the age of 63, Poonam Dhillon is living life as a single woman. 

