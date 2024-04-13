Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manoj Manchu, wife Moumika welcome a baby girl; sister Lakshmi Manchu shares good news: 'A little Goddess has arrived'

Meet actress whose last four films are flops, lost Rs 350 crore at box office, now bought Rs 45-crore sea-facing home

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Sayaji Shinde undergoes emergency angioplasty after complaining of chest pain, shares health update from hospital bed

Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut on Mandi Lok Sabha seat as Congress releases new list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress whose last four films are flops, lost Rs 350 crore at box office, now bought Rs 45-crore sea-facing home

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: MI aim to continue their home winning streak against CSK

10 birds that lay eggs on ground 

7 animals that don't have bones

Nutrient-dense foods that are better than a multivitamin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Manoj Manchu, wife Moumika welcome a baby girl; sister Lakshmi Manchu shares good news: 'A little Goddess has arrived'

Meet actress whose last four films are flops, lost Rs 350 crore at box office, now bought Rs 45-crore sea-facing home

Sayaji Shinde undergoes emergency angioplasty after complaining of chest pain, shares health update from hospital bed

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress whose last four films are flops, lost Rs 350 crore at box office, now bought Rs 45-crore sea-facing home

This pan-India actress, whose films have lost Rs 350 crore since 2022, has now bought a Rs 45-crore sea-facing home

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

article-main
Pooja Hegde (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Deva along with Shahid Kapoor, is set to move into her new house. The sea-facing property is worth Rs 45 crore and has 4,000 square feet of living space. The pan-India star’s new property is in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

This move marks a significant transition for the actress, who previously lived in another residence within the city. A source close to the actress shared with IANS, “Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4,000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai.”

Pooja has seen significant success in Tamil and Telugu films over a decade-long career but her Hindi film career has been chequered so far. The actress’ last big release – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan – was a box office failure, earning an underwhelming Rs 183 crore worldwide. In fact, even before this film, three of Pooja’s four previous films failed badly at the box office. These include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, the Telugu period drama Acharya, and Prabhas’ pan-India romantic drama Radhe Shyam. Trade insiders say that these four films collectively lost an estimated Rs 350 crore at the box office.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

However, Pooja’s success in the years prior to that has kept her afloat in the film industry. The actress had one odd hit in 2022 – Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast, which earned over Rs 200 crore. She has also appeared in hits like Housefull 4, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Maharshi just before the pandemic.

The actress has a slew of highly anticipated films in the pipeline. Apart from Deva, she has Sanki and three major South Indian projects on her plate.

With inputs from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

'India ready to cooperate...': Rajnath Singh offers assistance to Pakistan in combating terrorism

Meet India's richest Muslim woman, who owns property worth crores, runs company worth of 28,773 crore, her business is..

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, check IMD prediction till April 15

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan review: Even Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's chemistry can't save this all style, no substance ride

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement