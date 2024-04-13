Meet actress whose last four films are flops, lost Rs 350 crore at box office, now bought Rs 45-crore sea-facing home

This pan-India actress, whose films have lost Rs 350 crore since 2022, has now bought a Rs 45-crore sea-facing home

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Deva along with Shahid Kapoor, is set to move into her new house. The sea-facing property is worth Rs 45 crore and has 4,000 square feet of living space. The pan-India star’s new property is in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

This move marks a significant transition for the actress, who previously lived in another residence within the city. A source close to the actress shared with IANS, “Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4,000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai.”

Pooja has seen significant success in Tamil and Telugu films over a decade-long career but her Hindi film career has been chequered so far. The actress’ last big release – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan – was a box office failure, earning an underwhelming Rs 183 crore worldwide. In fact, even before this film, three of Pooja’s four previous films failed badly at the box office. These include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, the Telugu period drama Acharya, and Prabhas’ pan-India romantic drama Radhe Shyam. Trade insiders say that these four films collectively lost an estimated Rs 350 crore at the box office.

However, Pooja’s success in the years prior to that has kept her afloat in the film industry. The actress had one odd hit in 2022 – Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast, which earned over Rs 200 crore. She has also appeared in hits like Housefull 4, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Maharshi just before the pandemic.

The actress has a slew of highly anticipated films in the pipeline. Apart from Deva, she has Sanki and three major South Indian projects on her plate.

With inputs from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.