Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, got married at peak of career, quit acting, got divorced, is now..

After 9 years of marriage, in 2011, Pooja Batra filed for divorce from her first husband. As per media reports, Pooja was getting offers from Hollywood but her husband was against the idea of her joining the film industry again.

Many actresses in Bollywood don't have to work hard for a long time to achieve success. Many leave Bollywood at the peak of their career and settle to do something different with their life. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who won the hearts of audiences with her talents but, she put her entire career on pause for love and later got cheated in it. Now, this actress is unable to find substantial work despite working in both Bollywood and South film industries in the past.

The actress we are talking about today is Pooja Batra whose father Ravi Batra was a Colonel in the Indian Army. While Pooja Batra's father was an Army officer, her mother was 1971 Miss India contestant Neelam Batra.

Following in her parents' successful footsteps, Pooja Batra also achieved a lot of success in her film career. Pooja Batra has worked with many superstars of the 90s including Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty. Some of her superhit films are 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Talaash', and 'Nayak'. Pooja Batra was on the path to becoming a superstar but she suddenly decided to leave Bollywood after getting married. After working in 30 films, Pooja Batra married USA-based Dr Sonu Ahluwalia in 2002 and said goodbye to the industry, moving to the US.

After 9 years of marriage, in 2011, Pooja Batra filed for divorce from her first husband. As per media reports, Pooja was getting offers from Hollywood but her husband was against the idea of her joining the film industry again. After her divorce was finalised Pooja Batra returned to India and started her second innings in Bollywood.

However, things had changed and time had passed, because of which, Pooja Batra could only be cast in small supporting roles in a few films.

While Pooja Batra's career remained stagnant, she again grabbed headlines in 2019 for her personal life when she married actor Nawab Shah, who is known for his roles in 'Don 2' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

Pooja Batra's career might not have taken off again but the actress is now happily married to her husband and is also very active on social media. She often shares photos and videos of herself to keep her fans updated.

