Meet actress who quit acting at peak of career for love, moved to US, got divorced after few years, is now...

Many celebrities in Bollywood achieve success in a very short time. There are many stars who, for one reason or another, had to leave the film industry at the peak of their career after tasting immense success. Today, we will tell you about a heroine who was one of the superhit actresses, and people still remember her stardom. But she put her entire career at stake for the sake of love and later she got cheated in love too. Now, this promising heroine is not getting any work even though she has worked not only in Bollywood but also in South cinema.

Here we are talking about Indian film actress Pooja Batra. The actress's father Ravi Batra has been a colonel in the Indian Army. Her mother is 1971 Miss India contestant Neelam Batra. She has two brothers. Pooja Batra is a martyred Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's relative, awarded India's highest military honor Param Vir Chakra. In this way, the actress has come from a rich background and has come on the silver screen based on her ability.

Pooja won the runner-up title in the Femina Miss India pageant in 1993 and was crowned Femina Miss India International 1993. When Pooja Batra was young, she lived in Ludhiana with her family and was an athlete during her school days. The actress used to compete in 200 and 400-meter races in her childhood. She has a bachelor's degree in Economics from Fergusson College, Pune. After this, she did an MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis, Pune and then she participated in the Miss International beauty contest in 1993. It was after this that she decided to join the film world.

In 1995, Pooja Batra started her film career with 'Aasai', which was a Tamil film. This film, released in 1995, received positive responses from the audience but in it she was in a cameo role.

After doing a few films in the South, Pooja Batra made her Bollywood debut with the 1997 Bollywood film 'Virasat' starring Anil Kapoor and Tabu. She won the hearts of the audience with her beauty in the film and received positive reviews for her performance in her very first film.

Pooja worked with top stars of the 90s like Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty. Some of his films include 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Talaash', and 'Nayak'. Pooja was moderately successful in her film career and it was believed that she would reach new heights, but suddenly she decided to leave the industry after marriage. After doing about 30 films, Pooja married USA-based Dr Sonu Ahluwalia in 2002.

That was a time when actresses did not do films after marriage and Pooja also did the same. She shifted to the United States and left the industry, disappointing her fans.

However, after 9 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 2011. At that time it was reported that Pooja was getting offers from Hollywood but her husband was against the idea of her joining showbiz again. After the divorce from her first husband, the actress returned to India and started her second innings in Bollywood. However, she could not repeat her previous success and got only small roles which did not take her career forward.

Later, due to the media's keen interest in the news of her second marriage, the actress again came into the limelight in 2019. Pooja married actor Nawab Shah, who is known for his roles in 'Don 2', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', and 'Escape From Taliban'.

Even though she is not getting work in films, Pooja Batra is now happily married while her husband Nawab Shah is seen playing antagonist roles in both Hindi and Telugu films. She is very active on social media and often shares photos and videos with her husband.

