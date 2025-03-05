Pallavi Sharda began her career by playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. In the same year, at the age of 23, she was also crowned Miss India Australia. Pallavi Sharda then went on to work in several hit and critically-acclaimed films.

Many actors and actresses in Bollywood, despite working with superstars, often disappear from the silver screen, either to work in a show on OTT or select projects that give them a meatier role. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, and Manoj Bajapayee, among others. However, with time, when opportunities became scarce, this actress chose to be selective about her projects and is now recognised for doing meaningful, impactful roles in films and TV. We are talking about none other than Pallavi Sharda.

Pallavi Sharda, Ranbir Kapoor's Besharam co-star, was born in Perth, Australia to Indian parents Hema Sharda, and Nalin Kant Sharda. Both of Pallavi Sharda's parents are IIT alumni from Bombay and Delhi respectively with PhDs in science and engineering. But, despite having such a strong educational background, Pallavi Sharda moved from Melbourne to Mumbai in 2008 to pursue a career in film.

Pallavi Sharda began her career by playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. In the same year, at the age of 23, she was also crowned Miss India Australia. Pallavi Sharda then went on to work in several hit and critically-acclaimed films like Dus Tola (2010) opposite Manoj Bajpayee, Besharam opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Hawaizaada opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

In 2013, Pallavi Sharda also made her Australian film debut with the comedy film Save Your Legs. Over the years, Pallavi Sharda has been a part of not only Hindi but also Hollywood films and Australian TV series. Just last year, Pallavi Sharda was seen in the Australian mockumentary The Office.

Pallavi Sharda is still an active part of the film industry and is awaiting new projects to work on which not only shed a light on her talent but also help her garner the success she craves.

