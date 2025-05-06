Rishi Kapoor was a part of the film industry for 40 years and enjoyed numerous box-office successes. Rishi Kapoor made his debut in films as a child artist in Shree 420 (1955). He also appeared as a young Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he also earned a National Film Award.

For the longest time, the Kapoor family has held a distinct place for themselves within the film industry. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and now Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, the Kapoor family has, time and again, captivated audiences with their acting prowess.

Out of all the Kapoor family members, Raj Kapoor, often referred to as the 'Showman of Bollywood', not only made cinematic history via his career but also played a significant role in shaping the careers of others, most importantly his son, Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor was a part of the film industry for 40 years and enjoyed numerous box-office successes. Rishi Kapoor made his debut in films as a child artist in Shree 420 (1955). He also appeared as a young Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he also earned a National Film Award. Rishi Kapoor eventually made his debut as a lead actor with Bobby, directed by Raj Kapoor, which made him an overnight star.

Rishi Kapoor went on to star in many successful films over the years. One of them was Raj Kapoor's Prem Rog (1982), opposite Padmini Kolhapure. Today, we will share one incident from the film's shooting, which is now part of Bollywood lore, a BTS of the scene where Padmini Kolhapure's character had to slap Rishi Kapoor’s character.

Raj Kapoor was known to be a perfectionist and so, he insisted that the slap by Padmini Kolhapure's character to Rishi Kapoor’s character be real to maintain authenticity. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Padmini Kolhapure opened up about this incident, explaining that due to technical issues during filming, the scene had to be shot repeatedly, leading her to slap Rishi Kapoor 7 to 8 times.

At the time, Rishi Kapoor vowed that he would seek revenge from Padmini Kolhapure at a later time. When the duo shot for a similar scene in Rahi Badal Gaye (1985), Rishi Kapoor's character had to slap Padmini Kolhapure's character, however, the former restrained on his revenge, completing the take in one go, without seeking payback.

Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure enjoyed a great partnership onscreen. They starred in several successful movies, including Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai (1981), Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan (1984), Pyar Ke Kabil (1987), and Hawalaat (1987).

Despite this, Prem Rog remains their most substantial collaboration, ranking as the second highest-grossing film of 1982.

