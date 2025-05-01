Padmini Kolhapure revealed how, when she greeted Prince Charles with a kiss, it became a big deal. She also recalled an incident when she was holidaying in London and how one of the British immigration officers even asked her if she was the one to kiss him.

In 1981, Prince Charles visited India and went to the shooting of Ahista Ahista, in which Padmini Kolhapure, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle's niece played the lead role. During the set visit, Padmini Kolhapure went on to kiss Prince Charles on the cheek, grabbing intense media attention. This incident took place during the 'aarti' which was organised for Prince Charles' welcome, with Padmini Kolhapure ending up greeting him with a kiss on his cheek. This became a big deal in the 80s with the media raving about the topic of Padmini Kolhapure kissing Prince Charles. The British media even tagged Padmini Kolhapure as 'the woman who kissed Prince Charles'. Years later, in 2013, Padmini Kolhapure opened up about the incident that brought her unwanted attention back in 1981.

Padmini Kolhapure revealed how, when she greeted Prince Charles with a kiss, it became a big deal. She also recalled an incident when she was holidaying in London and how one of the British immigration officers even asked her if she was the one to kiss Prince Charles. She said, "He was visiting Mumbai, and I don’t know what he thought that he wanted to see a shoot. We were shooting for Ahista Ahista at Rajkamal Studios. Shashikalaji did his Indian arti, and I just greeted him with a peck on his cheek. But, in those days, it became a big thing. I remember I went to London for a holiday and this British immigration officer asked me, ‘Are you the same person who kissed Prince Charles?’ I was left embarrassed."

For the unversed, just 5 years after this incident, Padmini Kolhapure met Pradeep Sharma alias Tutu Sharma, the producer of her film Aisa Pyaar Kahan. They got married in 1986 after a brief courtship. They have a son named Priyaank Sharma, born in February 1990.

