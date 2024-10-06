Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

This actress who was once a background dancer became star overnight with just one blockbuster.

Several actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and more, started their careers with back-to-back flops and still became superstars. Another such actress, whose first film was a major flop, is now one of the highest-paid actresses in India.

The actress we are talking about has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor and has given several hits and blockbusters with them. She is the Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone made her grand acting debut in South film industry with the movie Aishwarya which failed miserably at the box office. However, not many know that she actually started her career as a background dancer. The actress apart from doing modeling also featured in Himesh Reshamiya’s debut album ‘Aap Kaa Surroor.’

She later made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Om Shanti Om and it became a massive success at the box office. The film collected Rs 148 crore worldwide and became a blockbuster. The film made Deepika, an overnight star in Bollywood. She then went on to give several hits over the years including Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani, Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, Piku, Cheenai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and more.

Her last four films have made a collection of Rs 3600 crore at the box office. She started 2023 with a banger alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. The film collected Rs 1050 at the box office. Her next film was again with Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan, which collected Rs 1150 crore at the box office worldwide. She then worked with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter which collected Rs 358 crore worldwide. Her recent release Kalki 2898 AD collected Rs 1042 crore at the box office.

Over the years with her performances, Deepika Padukone has established herself as the leading actress in Bollywood and also the highest-paid. She reportedly charges Rs 20 crore per film and lives in a luxurious bungalow opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. The actress recently embraced motherhood and is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres this Diwali.

