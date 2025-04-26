Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was last seen in the horror film Chhorii 2, recently opened up about her struggles she faced in her college life when her family was going through a financial crisis. She said that she has been conscious about spending her money since then.

After making her debut as the leading lady in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, Nushrratt Bharuccha has impressed the audiences with her sincere and honest performances in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhorrii, and Janhit Mein Jaari among others. In a recent interview, the actress talked about her struggles in the Jai Hind College when her family was facing a financial crisis. Nushrratt said that she would spend only Rs 8 per day on travel and drink water whenever she felt hungry for the five years in her college, stating that she has been conscious of spending money since then.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the Selfiee actress said, "When I would travel to Jai Hind College from Juhu, my dad was facing financial difficulty at that time, after he got cheated in his business. So, I was conscious of not spending his money. 90 percent of my college life, I went five years to that college, I used to only spend Rs 8 per day and that was spent on travel. I would take the train and then the bus to college, attend classes, and would come back home."

"The only thing in Jai Hindi college which was free was water so whenever I would feel hungry, I would drink water. And it wasn’t that my father wouldn’t give me money but it was my consciousness. But I told myself that there will be a day when I would live life without seeing the price tag", she concluded.

Nushrratt did achieve what she prophesised after entering the Hindi film industry. Her two biggest hits have been the 2018 romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the 2019 comedy drama Dream Girl. The Luv Ranjan directorial, that also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, earned Rs 110 crore in India, and the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial, in which she was paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, collected Rs 140 crore in India.

The actress was last seen in the horror film Chhorii 2, which was released last month in April 20215 and was the sequel to her 2021 horror drama Chhorii. Both movies premiered on Prime Video. Nushrratt is now preparing for her next release, an untitled thriller backed by Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Rana, and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma.

