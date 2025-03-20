After separating from her husband, this actress decided to follow a spiritual path, leaving behind worldly attachments and choosing to live as a monk.

Many artists who have embraced spirituality include Saqib Khan, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim, Anu Aggarwal, Sofia Hayat, Mamta Kulkarni, Barkha Madan, Suchitra Sen, Anagha Bhosle, and others. The actress we're talking about today had a successful career in cinema for 27 years.

After separating from her husband, she decided to follow a spiritual path, leaving behind worldly attachments and choosing to live as a monk. In the past decade, many celebrities have unexpectedly stepped away from stardom to pursue a spiritual journey. But do you know about the actress who worked in around 157 TV shows and spent nearly 27 years in the industry, only to suddenly leave the glitz and glamour behind?

This actress has been a part of several popular TV shows like Shaktimaan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. She has also appeared in films such as Rajaji, Saawariya, and Sonali Cable. The famous TV actress we are talking about is Nupur Alankar.

Nupur Alankar, born on November 25, 1972, in Jaipur, moved to Mumbai with her family after completing her schooling at a private school in Jaipur. With a deep passion for cultural activities from a young age, she not only excelled academically but also showcased her talents in acting and dancing, becoming highly skilled in both.

After completing her graduation, Nupur Alankar ventured into modeling and appeared in several brand advertisements. This marked the beginning of her acting career, which quickly gained momentum. Soon, she made her debut on television, and after starring in several popular shows, Nupur became a well-known celebrity.

In September 2022, Nupur Alankar shocked everyone by announcing her decision to leave the entertainment industry and embark on a spiritual journey. She shared that she had actually retired from the film world in February 2022. During an interview with ETimes, Nupur expressed her gratitude for having a guru like Shambhu Sharan Jha, who helped her understand the deeper aspects of spirituality.

Nupur Alankar denied reports that suggested she was unhappy with her life. She clarified that she is content but chose to leave her glamorous lifestyle in order to explore the depths of spirituality. In 2002, Nupur married Alankar Srivastava, and she made the decision to retire only with the consent of her husband and mother-in-law.

In an interview, Nupur revealed that she had separated from her husband. However, she clarified that they did not take a legal route for the separation.