Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..

This actress' father didn't want her to join films, and wanted to get her married at 18.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Sep 13, 2024

Meet actress who was not allowed to wear skirts, ‘orthodox’ superstar father wanted to get her married at 18, then she..
Esha Deol
Even today some of the girls have to face restrictions from their families on wearing short skirts and cu-crop tops and there are people who still believe in getting their daughters married as soon as they turn the legal age. One of the Bollywood star actresses also had to face all this. 

The actress we are talking about revealed that her superstar 'orthodox' father didn't want her to join films but rather get her married at the age of 18. She also recalled how her grandmother didn't allow her to wear a skirt in the house. However, her mother did allow her to wear a bikini on screen. She is none other than Esha Deol. 

download-2024-09-13-T143239-264

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Esha Deol said that her father is “rightfully orthodox,” and added that he wanted her to get married as a teenager because that’s what he’d grown up seeing around him. “He didn’t want I should enter the movies. He is a bit orthodox, rightfully so… He is a Punjabi father, and he wanted that we should get married, and settle down at 18. That is his conditioning, he is coming from a place where all the women in his house were brought up that way. But my upbringing was very different." 

She further revealed that growing up with her mother Hema Malini, she was quite influenced by her mother's films and wanted to make a name for herself too. However, it was not easy to convince her father. 

She also recalled growing up in a strict environment and said, “My grandmother was very strict. We were not allowed to wear spaghetti and short skirts and go out. We were not allowed many late nights,” She added that she went through a rebellious phase when she’d lie to her folks to go out and stated, “There was a phase where I would lie to go out on late nights. I have done all of that. It’s not like I haven’t done that and it used to be fun too." 

Esha Deol made her started her acting career in a lead role with Vinay Shukla's Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe which failed to make a mark at the box office. Her next two films also flopped at the box office. However, later she starred in Dhoom, for which she sought permission from her mother to wear a bikini on screen and the film became a hit with Esha Deol's style being loved by the audience. In her career, the actress has given 19 flops and only 2 hits. She left films after a streak of flops but made her comeback with the film Kill Them Young. Most recently, Esha Deol appeared alongside Suniel Shetty in the web series Hunter. She will next be seen in the movie titled Main which also stars Amit Sadh and is scheduled to release this year.

